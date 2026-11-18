It is alleged that at a subsequent meeting Halpern claimed phone recordings of him talking to the victim were fakes, despite his lawyer admitting on his behalf in court they were authentic

Rabbi Chaim Halpern returned to his Temple Fortune synagogue to deliver a religious lecture just hours after being convicted of two sexual assaults at Harrow Crown Court, Jewish News can reveal.

Halpern’s Talmud talk, given last Thursday evening at Divrei Chaim synagogue, remains listed on the Kol HaLashon website, which provides a wide range of recordings of sermons given by rabbis globally.

Later that evening, while synagogue members met to decide how to proceed in the wake of the verdict, Jewish News understands the rabbi turned up uninvited, accompanied by a part-time prison chaplain, Israel Moskowitz, who also attended the trial.

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Reports of the meeting allege that Rabbi Halpern insisted on his innocence. It is claimed he went further by maintaining crucial phone recordings to the victim were fakes, as he had originally stated, despite his lawyer having admitted on his behalf in court they were authentic.

David Sonn, the rabbi’s solicitor, told Jewish News: “What was said during the trial is a matter of record. I cannot comment on what was said at a private meeting with congregants, at which I wasn’t present”.

A full schedule of Halpern’s proposed lectures indicates that it is business as usual for Halpern as the leader of his community, ahead of his sentencing in January. A member of the strictly-Orthodox community, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Jewish News: “Chaim Halpern is playing a double game: his lawyer told the judge of his embarrassment at what the recordings revealed, yet he’s telling his community that the whole thing is fabricated and maintaining his usual schedule of shiurim.

“His conduct shows that he is utterly unrepentant, and the danger he presents will not be stopped without much more concerted action from local rabbis.”

A prominent local rabbi added: “It must be incredibly painful for his victims to hear that he is still functioning as ‘business as usual’, giving classes and holding services. It shows how out of touch he and his remaining followers are.”

Halpern’s conviction relates to a woman who approached him for guidance on Jewish law in June 2022. The court heard that he sexually assaulted her during a meeting in his study above his Temple Fortune synagogue. He denied both charges but was convicted by a jury by 11 votes to one.

The conviction has caused tumult in the small, tightly knit Strictly Orthodox congregation, which has been formally affiliated to the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC). It is understood a number of congregants have already left the synagogue and that questions still remain over whether high-profile members, including at least two of whom are governors of the Pardes House boys’ primary school, will follow suit.

The UOHC said Halpern was no longer part of the organisation. In a separate statement, the Union said it had “robust safeguarding policies” and did not tolerate abuse or inappropriate behaviour, regardless of standing. “Such conduct has no place in our communities and must never be excused,” it said.

The Union announced an inquiry into allegations concerning Halpern in 2022, with a replacement chair appointed in February 2023 after the original chair stepped down. The outcome of that inquiry has not been confirmed or even if the inquiry continued.

However, Jewish News understands that a “workaround” solution to Halpern and his continued appearance as leader of the Divrei Chaim community has been devised, with one of his sons-in-law put in place as the nominal rabbi, thus allowing the congregation to remain within the UOHC framework. Jewish News has been unable to get a UOHC response to this “loophole” arrangement.

Meanwhile, in a striking intervention, the Federation of Synagogues’ leader, the highly respected Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, warned that further abuse by Halpern could have been prevented if warnings raised more than a decade ago had been taken seriously.

In a video statement following the verdict, the strictly-Orthodox Zimmerman said the conviction had “reopened wounds” within the community, particularly for those affected by abuse.

“It is particularly chilling to consider that if the reports of the perpetrator’s depraved behaviour had been taken seriously in 2012, when they were first revealed, and the Chachamim [rabbinical authorities] wrote about it, the tragic experience of further victims could have been avoided,” he said.

His comments have brought renewed attention to warnings raised about Halpern years before his conviction, and the responsibilities of communal leaders in responding to allegations of abuse.

Zimmerman praised the courage of those who had spoken out and called on rabbis and lay leaders to support people who report abuse. He said: “It is incumbent upon all rabbonim and lay leaders to do everything we can to make sure that this does not repeat itself in the future, and that must begin by supporting those who have the bravery to expose it.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis also responded to the conviction, declaring: “This conviction sends an unequivocal message: no position of authority or standing can ever place an abuser beyond accountability.”

He added: “I hope this conviction will give strength and reassurance to other victims of abuse. They must know that they will be heard, believed and supported.”

Meanwhile, Jewish safeguarding organisation Nahamu has urged communal bodies to review their handling of previous concerns about Halpern and ensure that relevant evidence is passed to police.

In a statement issued on Friday, the organisation recognised the courage of the woman who came forward: “We call on communal organisations with safeguarding responsibilities to act now. They should preserve relevant records, review how they handled any concerns raised about Rabbi Halpern, and make clear commitments to submitting any evidence they have to the police.”

Detective Constable Joshua Dwyer, of the Metropolitan Police, said Halpern had “exploited the trust placed in him as a religious leader to sexually assault a woman who looked to him for guidance and counselling”. He described the offences as “a profound abuse of trust” and praised the woman’s courage in coming forward.

Halpern is due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on 12 January 2027.