Grime artist will face no punishment in the Netherlands because of the time taken to bring the case to court

British rapper Wiley has been convicted of inciting violence against Jews in the Netherlands, more than six years after he used social media to call for a race war between black and Jewish people.

The musician, whose real name is Richard Cowie, was found guilty of group defamation and incitement to violence following a criminal complaint brought by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

A Dutch court imposed no punishment due to the length of time that had passed since the offences.

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Wiley was in the Netherlands when he published a series of antisemitic posts in July 2020, in which he compared Jewish people to the Ku Klux Klan and promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish control of the music industry.

During the tirade, he called on “black people” to go to “war” with Jews, branded Jewish people “snakes”, and said they should “hold some corn”, a slang expression meaning they should be shot.

He added: “Jewish community, you deserve it”.

In another post, he wrote: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in any way, of course you will get fired.”

His Jewish manager, John Woolf, publicly condemned the remarks, while the rapper was subsequently banned from X, then Twitter.

Woolf said at the time: “I am a proud Jewish man and I am deeply shocked and saddened by what he has chosen to say. I am speaking to key figures in my community in light of today’s tweets.

“This behaviour and hateful speech is not acceptable to me.”

CAA pursued legal action in the Netherlands after the Community Security Trust (CST) helped establish Wiley’s whereabouts at the time of the posts.

Stephen Silverman, director of investigations and enforcement at CAA, said: “For more than six years, we have been pursuing Wiley over his attempt to ignite a race war between black people and Jews.”

He added: “His brazen calls for racist violence were made whilst on Dutch soil, meaning it was hard to exact justice in Britain.

“But we pledged then to ensure that he answers to a Dutch judge, no matter how long it would take.”

Wiley, widely known as the ‘godfather of grime’, faced further criticism in 2021 after claiming in an interview with The Voice that Jewish figures in the entertainment industry “still see us as slaves”.

Despite denying he was racist and apologising for “generalising”, he went on to publish further antisemitic material through a new X account, including a video titled “the Jewish Faces that Control Hiphop and Mainstream Black Music”.

He was stripped of his MBE in 2024 for bringing the honours system into disrepute.

Silverman said: “Given the time that has elapsed, he is not facing a sanction, but he is now once again a convicted criminal, this time for his racism.”

He added: “CAA will always do whatever it takes to defend the Jewish community and hold those who hate Jews to account.”

He thanked Dutch lawyer Ronnie Eisenmann and CST for their assistance in securing the conviction.