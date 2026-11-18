Non-Jewish campaigner reported being head-butted during a confrontation with activists urging Sheffield residents to boycott Israel – the police then charged her, not those she reported

A woman who challenged pro-Palestinian activists going door-to-door in Sheffield urging residents to boycott Israel has had an assault charge against her dropped nine months after the incident.

Aleksandra Kovacevic, a non-Jewish campaigner against antisemitism, was charged by South Yorkshire Police with allegedly spitting at a man, despite having herself reported being attacked.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the case on 9 November after concluding there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

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Kovacevic and her partner, writer Jean Hatchet, were holding a sign reading “No tolerance for Jew hatred” on 15 February when they encountered activists allegedly handing out boycott leaflets and recording the addresses of residents who refused to support their campaign.

According to Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), which funded Kovacevic’s legal defence, she was allegedly head-butted and assaulted several times during two separate incidents.

The couple reported the alleged attacks to police the following day, providing video footage and statements.

Kovacevic was herself subsequently charged with assault by beating, although CAA said the footage did not show her spitting, which she had been accused of.

She pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in August and was released on bail with restrictions on her use of social media. Her trial was scheduled for February 2027.

Neither of the men she accused of assaulting her was charged.

According to CAA, prosecutors initially decided it was not in the public interest to charge the man who was accused of head-butting Kovacevic. A subsequent review also concluded that prosecutors could not disprove his claim of self-defence.

The charity told Jewish News that the CPS had missed several deadlines, including an extended deadline of 15 October to provide the court with details of its case against Kovacevic.

Welcoming the decision to drop the charge, Kovacevic said: “I am very happy that the charge against me has been dropped. This was an unjust process from the moment I alleged I was attacked by a man in the street.”

She added: “It is our duty to stand up, and we must be brave and unshakeable. Jews cannot stand alone at this time.”

A CAA spokesperson described the case as “an appalling example of two-tier policing”, adding: “Ms Kovacevic was put through a horrendous ordeal while those she complained about have faced no consequences. It raises serious questions about consistency in the application of the law in this country.”

A CPS spokesperson told Jewish News: “This case was originally charged by police. We then reviewed the case and concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. We therefore stopped the case.”

The CPS also confirmed that its decision not to prosecute over the alleged assault on Kovacevic was upheld following an independent review by a specialist prosecutor.

Jewish News has approached South Yorkshire Police for comment.