Britain predicted to overtake France as Europe’s largest Jewish community, with the continent’s Jewish population anticipated to shrink by almost a third

Israel to be home to nearly two-thirds of world’s Jews by 2070

The world’s Jewish population is set to grow by nearly three million over the next half-century, but the future of Jewish life will become increasingly centred on Israel, according to a major new demographic study.

A new paper from the Pew Research Centre predicts that 62.5 percent of the world’s Jews will live in Israel by 2070, compared with 45.9 percent in 2020.

The global Jewish population is projected to reach 17.75 million, up from 14.78 million in 2020 – an increase of 20 percent.

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But while Israel’s Jewish population is expected to grow by more than four million, some of the world’s largest diaspora communities are facing a significant decline.

Britain is set to overtake France to become home to the world’s fourth-largest Jewish community, despite its own Jewish population falling from around 300,000 to 280,000.

France, currently home to Europe’s largest Jewish community, is forecast to lose more than 60 percent of its Jewish population, with numbers dropping from 460,000 to 180,000.

Across Europe, the number of Jews is expected to fall from 1.28 million to 910,000, leaving the continent home to just five percent of world Jewry by 2070, down from nine percent in 2020.

Russia will disappear from the list of countries with the ten largest Jewish populations, while Canada will climb to third place, with its Jewish community growing from 350,000 to half a million.

The United States, which accounted for nearly four in ten of the world’s Jews in 2020, will account for roughly one in four by 2070. Its Jewish population is projected to fall from 5.73 million to 4.53 million.

At the heart of the changing picture is a stark difference in birth rates.

Jewish women in Israel have an average fertility rate of three children, twice that of their American counterparts, with the highest rates in Israel found among the strictly Orthodox.

Israel’s Jewish population is also considerably younger than those in Europe and North America, meaning more people are entering the years in which they are likely to start families.

In Europe, where the median age of Jews stood at 53 in 2020, the combination of more deaths than births and people moving overseas is expected to drive population decline.

Despite the increase in Jewish numbers worldwide, Jews will make up an even smaller proportion of humanity – falling from 0.19 per cent of the global population to 0.17 percent.

The 325-page study, which examines the religious makeup of 201 countries and territories, also predicts that Islam will overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035.

Pew’s estimates are based primarily on religious identity and generally exclude those who identify as Jewish solely through ethnicity, culture or family background.

The figures are projections based on recent demographic trends and do not account for the potential impact of future wars, epidemics or major social changes.