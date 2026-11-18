University of Galway also confirms it will not approve any new institutional research partnerships with Israeli academics’ institutions

An Irish university has withdrawn from a major European clean energy research project because of the involvement of an Israeli university, following sustained pressure from pro-Palestinian campaigners.

The University of Galway announced on Tuesday that it was ending its participation in Asterisk, a European Commission-funded project exploring ways to produce hydrogen from seawater.

The university had been leading the international research programme alongside several academic institutions, including the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

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Staff, students and graduates had repeatedly protested against the partnership, citing Technion’s involvement in developing Israeli defence and security technology.

Campaigners claimed Galway’s participation amounted to “collusion with Israeli genocide and apartheid”, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

University president Professor David Burn informed staff that the decision had been formally communicated to the European Commission and other research partners.

He said: “It also follows through on commitments I gave, when I began my role as president, that this issue was a priority and that I would explore ways to resolve it.”

The university had previously maintained that contractual obligations prevented it from leaving the programme.

Burn added: “This announcement should also be seen in the context of there being no legal mechanism to unilaterally terminate a lead role in a Horizon Europe research project and the continued involvement of Israeli institutions in Horizon Europe through the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”

He also reaffirmed the university’s commitment not to enter into or approve new institutional research agreements with Israeli partners, confirming that potential collaborations had already been turned down.

The announcement came despite the university maintaining that it distinguishes between the actions of the Israeli government and those of its citizens.

Irish President Catherine Connolly welcomed the withdrawal, telling Irish-language broadcaster TG4 that the campaign had demonstrated “the power of people on the ground”.

The Campus Anti-Genocide Coalition also welcomed the move and renewed its calls for a wider cultural and economic boycott of Israel, insisting there should be “no normal relations with an apartheid state.”

Galway’s students’ union said the research partnership should never have been established.

The dispute had previously led historian Kerby A Miller, actor Olwen Fouéré and filmmaker Margo Harkin to turn down honorary doctorates from the university. Artist Margaretta D’Arcy and writer and producer Lelia Doolan returned the honours they had previously received.

The announcement comes amid reports that Ireland’s national police force purchased Israeli-made technology to combat unauthorised drones, despite the Irish government’s 2024 pledge to stop awarding military and defence contracts to Israeli companies.

The equipment is being used to protect events during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to an investigation by Irish news outlet The Journal.

Jewish News has contacted Technion for comment.