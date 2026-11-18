Kemi Badenoch has voiced concerns over the UK government’s new sanctions package targeting Israeli construction firms involved in West Bank settlements, warning that any action which “imperils the alliance with a key security partner is not good for Britain.”

When asked by Jewish News about the sanctions announced on Tuesday targeting eight Israeli firms and an activist group accused of blocking aid into Gaza, Badenoch’s spokesperson was careful not to comment directly on the package, but emphasised: “Kemi is very clear that Israel is one of our closest allies – a key security partner.”

He continued, “You know, anything that imperils that alliance is not good for Britain, and not good for the British people.”

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Pressed on the overall sanctions now imposed by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, the spokesperson reiterated: “As Kemi has said previously, we should not do anything that imperils that security cooperation we have with Israel.”

On Tuesday, Jewish News revealed that Miliband was announcing his first sanctions package since September’s “reset” of the UK’s approach to Israeli actions in the region, alongside the expansion of UK Global Human Rights powers.

Miliband declared: “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.”

The Foreign Secretary continued: “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.” He added, “And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.”

Miliband went on: “The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

But later on Tuesday, Israel’s attorney general announced the postponement of contracts for the construction of the large E1 settlement in the West Bank—a project widely seen as likely to render a two-state solution unviable.

Israeli diplomats insisted the move was not in response to the UK measures.

However, UK officials believe mounting international pressure—including from US Democrats—may be influencing Israel’s decisions regarding settlements.

Gali Baharav-Miara, the attorney general, stated that decisions on settlement expansion should not be made by the caretaker government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, but left to whichever new administration is formed.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the UK’s new sanctions, calling them a “hostile act against private, law-abiding companies.” Sa’ar suggested Israel would respond in kind: “We will examine new ways to strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria. As has been the case in the past, Israel will take countermeasures in response to the British move.”

The Yashar party’s Knesset candidate Lianne Pollak-David pushed back, posting on X: “Relations between Israel and Britain have reached an unprecedented low. The easiest thing is to shirk responsibility and dismiss it all with ‘everyone hates us anyway.’ But that is pure populism.”

She continued: “Let us be clear: Britain is a longstanding and strategic ally of the State of Israel. The deterioration in relations is not inevitable, but a direct result of the outgoing Israeli government’s failed foreign policy, for which it bears full responsibility.”