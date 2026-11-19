Watermelon has become a symbol of supporters of Palestinians, because its colours – red, green and black pips – resemble those of the Palestinian flag

Rosa recalls the moment this summer that shook her. The Holocaust survivor, who lives alone, had just sat down to watch Wimbledon when there was a thud at her front door.

“I got up to see and opened it, and there on the front step was a broken watermelon!”

Someone had apparently thrown the watermelon at her door. As a survivor who gives talks to schools and other institutions, Rosa (not her real name) has previously been in the media and is known locally. She is convinced the incident was a targeted attack and reported it to the police.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But, she says, nobody has been caught.

Although the motive has not been established, Rosa believes she is the victim of a politically motivated hate crime because of what was thrown. Watermelon has become a symbol of supporters of Palestinians, because its colours – red, green and black pips – resemble those of the Palestinian flag.

“I can’t explain it,” Rosa said in the front room of her semi-detached house where she lives in the East Midlands (she requested anonymity out of fear her identity could enable copycat attacks). “I don’t know why. This is what I keep asking myself. Maybe someone can explain why I deserved it. Why?”

As a child, Rosa survived the Holocaust in Eastern Europe, but dozens of members of her family, including her father, were murdered by the Nazis. She eventually settled in Britain after getting married and living in other countries.

Rosa says the incident has made her feel vulnerable and forced her to heighten security at her home. Until now, she had lived in the UK peacefully for decades without experiencing antisemitism.

“I think it [antisemitism] came to the fore more after 7 October [2023] and what happened in Gaza afterwards. But not for a minute do I feel responsible for what’s happened there. I’m not a political or military person.”

What happened to Rosa comes against a backdrop of sharply rising antisemitism in Britain. The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2026, more than double the number in the same period before the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Physical assaults rose by 82% compared with the first half of 2025.

Rosa also identifies social media as a driver – and warns about complacency.

“Maybe I was fooled, but as I remember it, we didn’t know [in the late 1930s] just how much hostility there was towards Jews, because we didn’t have the World Wide Web that feeds people so much trash. It gives idiots a platform to talk about left and right wing ideas.

“In that way, one didn’t feel it so much back then, but now it has become sort of everyday food. We didn’t read about people getting stabbed, or run over, or having watermelons thrown at their door just because they happen to be Jewish, so we didn’t pay attention. Maybe we should have done.”

Rosa says that while she does not agree with the anti-Israel protests which have become regular around the UK since October 2023, she believes people must still have the freedom to demonstrate. But, she says, “it doesn’t have to come without controls, otherwise it becomes a mockery.

“Hate doesn’t solve anything. It’s an obstacle and it’s not clever.” People who blame Jews for what is going on in Gaza “should also sit down at the table and talk to us”.

“I would like to have dinner with somebody that thinks that I should suffer because I’m a Jew. I’d like him or her to explain why”.

“The world does owe an awful lot to the Jewish people,” Rosa says. “Millions of people today are alive because a German Jewish professor turned penicillin into a medicine. It even saved Hitler!” she adds, referring to accounts that the Nazi leader was treated with penicillin after surviving a 1944 assassination attempt.

“We have given the world so much, and the world has taken away from us far, far more,” she adds.

When a group of Jewish people heard about what had happened, they decided to send Rosa a bouquet of flowers, despite never having met her. Their accompanying note read: “Just a little gift to show you that there are many people thinking of you and sending you love, strength and warmest wishes.”

Rosa says she was overwhelmed by the gesture.

But given the growth of antisemitism in Britain, does Rosa still believe there is a future for young Jewish people here?

“Of course! There’s always a future!” she says. “The last thing we should do is to give up. You don’t give up – that’s the easy way out!”

Anya Berg is a third-year undergraduate at the University of Nottingham. She is a StandWithUs Emerson Fellow, participating in a student leadership programme focused on Israel education and advocacy on university campuses