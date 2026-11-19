Sir James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the next London mayoral election, winning 86% of the vote in a ballot of London Conservative members.

He beat two other shortlisted candidates to secure the nomination.

A veteran Tory, Sir James previously served as foreign secretary and home secretary in the last Conservative government, and ran against Kemi Badenoch for the party leadership in 2024.

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Announcing his candidacy, he said he is “all in” for the mayoral race and will not seek reselection as an MP.

Sir James criticised current mayor Lord Sadiq Khan, claiming he is “letting London down.”

The Conservative Friends of Israel group welcomed his selection.

“A longstanding friend and supporter of CFI, James has joined our delegations to Israel and spoken at our recent Conservative Party Conference reception,” said CFI.

“He has also consistently championed Britain’s Jewish community, challenged antisemitism and supported stronger UK-Israel relations. We wish him every success in the campaign ahead!”

In an interview with Jewish News, Cleverly said, “The mayor must be, absolutely must be, a mayor for all the communities and all the geographies in London. People and businesses are leaving London, and by the time of the 2028 election, Khan will have been mayor for 12 years—those two things are related.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch congratulated Sir James, saying on social media: “Under Sadiq Khan, our capital has been in decline… It’s time for change. It’s time for James Cleverly.”

Labour’s chair Bridget Phillipson said Sir James “had a record of failure and now wants to inflict his disastrous CV on London,” pointing to his support for a no-deal Brexit, Liz Truss’s mini-budget, and cuts to policing and youth services.

It remains unclear whether Lord Khan will seek a fourth term as Labour’s mayoral candidate.

Other potential Labour contenders reportedly include Brent East MP Dawn Butler and Steve Reed, former communities secretary under Sir Keir Starmer.