Actress reveals the personal cost of speaking out for Israel, hints at voting Conservative and discusses her television comeback on Jonathan Harounoff’s UNSCRIPTED podcast

“I’m not going through that again’: Maureen Lipman turns down theatre tour after anti-Israel protests

Dame Maureen Lipman has turned down an offer to take her stage production Allegra back on tour next year after protests over her support for Israel left her unable to go out freely between performances.

The 80-year-old actress revealed the decision during a live recording of UNSCRIPTED, the podcast hosted by British journalist and former Israeli spokesperson to the United Nations, Jonathan Harounoff, at St John’s Wood Synagogue last week.

Lipman said the offer had come through just a day before the interview.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“No, I’m not going through that again because I wasn’t allowed to go out,” she said.

As previously reported by Jewish News, pro-Palestinian campaigners targeted the production earlier this year, demonstrating outside theatres and calling for performances to be cancelled over Lipman’s support for Israel.

A doctored promotional image depicting the actress with devil horns and a pitchfork prompted accusations of antisemitism, with Police Scotland recording a complaint as a non-crime hate incident.

Lipman, who required private security during the tour, recalled looking forward to visiting Aberdeen for the first time, only to find herself unable to explore the city.

Reflecting on the consequences of speaking her mind, she said: “If you write, even if you don’t write about anything political, you offend someone.”

During the wide-ranging conversation, Lipman spoke about her emotional attachment to Israel, acknowledging that even members of her own family disagreed with some of her views.

Recalling her first visit to the country in 1966, she said: “We loved the feeling that everybody was Jewish.”

She argued that Israel was being held to standards applied to no other country, accusing the BBC of broadcasting one-sided coverage of the conflict and failing to give Israeli representatives sufficient opportunity to respond.

“They are finding reasons to hate the Jews, and Israel is the best reason that they’ve ever had,” she said.

Despite questioning whether her interventions made any difference, Lipman admitted she should not bring herself to stop speaking out.

“I always fought against injustice, even if it was just someone at school. You can make a difference if you stand up and say your own truth,” she said.

The actress also revealed she was considering voting Conservative for the first time in her life, having become disillusioned with Labour.

“I think the Labour Party has deserted the working class,” she said.

Lipman criticised former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer for failing to offer sufficient reassurance to Britain’s Jewish community.

She also recalled inviting foreign secretary and former Labour leader Ed Miliband and his family to her home for Shabbat dinner following a conversation about her Jewish observance. The dinner never materialised.

Lipman praised Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for her apparent understanding of Jewish community concerns, describing her as someone who “seems to understand and to get it”.

“Maybe for the first time in my life, I’ll vote Conservative on one issue,” she said.

Harounoff also raised the controversy surrounding non-Jewish actors playing prominent Jewish figures, including Dame Helen Mirren’s portrayal of Golda Meir and Bradley Cooper’s use of a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein.

Lipman questioned the need for the prosthetic and argued that filmmakers should make a greater effort to cast Jewish performers in such roles.

“They should try very hard to find someone who’s Jewish,” she said.

There were revelations about her own career, too. Lipman disclosed that the contract behind her hugely successful BT adverts meant she received no additional payment each time they appeared on television.

The campaign, which introduced millions of British viewers to her Jewish grandmother character Beattie, also had an unexpected consequence.

“It also had the effect of making me into not an actress, but a Jewish actress,” she said.

Lipman confirmed she will return to Coronation Street, where she has played Evelyn Plummer since 2018, for a new storyline.

“I’m going back in December, there’s a new storyline,” she said.

Away from the cameras, the actress entertained the audience with the story of how she proposed to her husband, David Turner, getting down on one knee beneath a table during a train journey.

Reflecting on finding love again later in life, she offered a playful piece of advice: “Get married at 79. I recommend.”

But when an audience member asked how Jewish people should respond when confronted with antisemitism, Lipman offered a more personal admission.

“People keep telling me I’m brave, but I’m not at all brave,” she said.

“I’m frightened of all sorts of things.”

She admitted that even opening her front door at night could frighten her.

Calling for a more coordinated response to antisemitism, particularly online, Lipman spoke of the responsibility of younger generations to challenge misinformation.

“We need to find out the right way to address this, because it’s not going away,” she said.

“The only thing we can do is to come together and to constantly rebut the lies.”

Launched in September in partnership with Jewish News, UNSCRIPTED sees Harounoff interview prominent Jewish figures from across politics, entertainment and public life.

The full episode featuring Dame Maureen Lipman will be released on Monday 23 November on the UNSCRIPTED with Jonathan Harounoff YouTube channel.