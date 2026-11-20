The founder of two organisations that played a pivotal role in mobilising thousands of Arab and Palestinian citizens to vote in last month’s Israeli election was honoured at the New Israel Fund’s flagship event in London.

Dr Samer Sweid, founder of the Qadaya youth leadership initiative and director of the Arab Centre for Alternative Planning (ACAP), spearheaded a grassroots movement of hundreds of volunteers.

Together, they went door-to-door across towns and villages, reaching more than 150,000 homes ahead of the October 27 vote.

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Receiving one of two Human Rights Awards handed out on the night, Sweid described the campaign as a “real celebration of democracy.”

He added: “I am very proud of my people, my young people, and proud of everyone who worked so hard over the past few years, and look at what we have achieved today.”

“Our share of seats in the Knesset matches our share of the population. We finally have fair representation, but honestly, this debate is very frustrating and, in many ways, disappointing,” he said. “I think we need to make one thing very clear: Arab citizens are equal citizens.”