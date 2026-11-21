England football legend discovered his Jewish heritage last year, following a conversation with his mother while preparing to take his children to Auschwitz

Wayne Rooney has joked that he has become the Jewish community’s first sporting icon after discovering his Polish Jewish roots.

The former England and Manchester United striker, 41, said he had received letters from Jewish communities celebrating his newly discovered ancestry and apparently claiming they had never had a sporting hero before.

Speaking on the TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, he told a fellow contestant: “I was even getting letters from Jewish communities,” he said. “They said they hadn’t had a sporting icon before, and I was the first.”

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Jewish sporting legends including nine-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Mark Spitz, tennis champion Andy Ram and former world heavyweight boxing champion Max Baer, but Rooney is the first British-born athlete of Jewish heritage to achieve global acclaim.

Rooney revealed he only discovered his Jewish heritage last year, following a conversation with his mother while preparing to take his children to Auschwitz.

“Last year, I found out that my mum’s side of the family are Polish Jews,” he said.

“I was taking the kids to Auschwitz when I told my mum, and she then told me. My nan’s name was Patricia Green. The family name used to be Greenberg before it was shortened to Green. I had no idea.”

The former Everton star, who scored 253 goals for Manchester United and 53 for England, also reflected on his modest upbringing in Liverpool.

“My mum was a dinner lady and my dad used to deliver beer to the pubs. We didn’t have much, but we were happy. Coleen is from the same area, too. We’ve known each other since we were babies.”