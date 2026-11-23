Tony Blair has outlined plans to disarm Hamas, remove the terror group from power and establish new security forces in Gaza, paving the way for an Israeli military withdrawal.

The former prime minister, who serves on Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, said the proposals would replace Hamas rule with an internationally backed Palestinian administration, supported by a new civilian police force and international security personnel.

Speaking to Matthew Syed for The Sunday Times, Blair argued that ending Israeli military restrictions on Gaza depended on removing the threat posed by Hamas.

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“The most sensible thing – and this is what we are trying to do in Gaza – is say you need to free Gaza from the restrictions that are on Gaza, you need the people to be free of the IDF coming into their territory. But in order to do that, they have also got to be free of the government on Hamas, because whilst Hamas are there threatening Israel, Israel is going to continue to impose those restrictions.

“So what we have devised, and I was part of doing this and getting the UN resolution back in, is a new Palestinian government supported by the international community, a different security apparatus, with a new civil police force and a new international security force, and for us to do the disarmament of Hamas in a way that gives confidence that as they disarm Israel withdraws.”

Blair described the proposals as “perfectly sensible”, adding, “we have just got to be given a chance to make it work.”

The former Labour leader also argued that the wider Middle East was caught in an ideological struggle between advocates of religious tolerance and those seeking to turn Islam into a political force.

“I believe when you take a step back and you look, it is really about one battle which is between those people who want religiously tolerant societies and connected economies and those people who want to take the religion of Islam and turn it into a political ideology where it always will become, as would happen to any religion when you turn it into a political ideology… exclusionary and dangerous. All around the Middle East that battle plays out,” he said.

Blair suggested the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was partly shaped by that ideological divide, pointing to Hamas’s connections with the Muslim Brotherhood.

“The Israeli Palestinian issue is much more complicated than that obviously, but it has that element also to it because of Hamas, which is part of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Despite the difficulties of negotiating a settlement, Blair insisted he remained hopeful about the region’s future.

He also revealed that his latest trip to the Middle East had been his “270th or 280th” since leaving office in 2007.

“I still believe it is possible that you will have a resolution of the issues in the Middle East,” he said.