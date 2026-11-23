A second group of ill and injured children from Gaza has arrived in the UK to receive specialist treatment from NHS teams, officials have confirmed.

Accompanied by their immediate family members, the children were evacuated because they are unable to access basic or specialist care in Gaza, where the healthcare system has been devastated by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The latest evacuation was coordinated by a cross-government task force, involving the devolved governments, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and international partners.

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British Embassy staff in Amman supported the children and their families, who then underwent thorough security checks before travelling to the UK.

This second wave of evacuations follows last year’s effort, when the UK brought 50 children from Gaza for treatment in NHS hospitals.

Further evacuations are expected as part of this ongoing humanitarian mission before the end of the year.

Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “These children have endured unimaginable hardship and are in desperate need of medical treatment. I want to thank the brilliant and dedicated healthcare teams here in the UK, who will care for them with the compassion and expertise for which our NHS is renowned worldwide.

“When I announced the first wave of medical evacuations as Foreign Secretary last November, I called for the protection of Gaza’s medical infrastructure and health workers, and for a significant increase in the supply of medicines and aid so that young Palestinian children could get urgent treatment closer to home.

“The Israeli government refused to heed those calls, which is why, a year on, we still see so many children in Gaza in desperate need of medical help. Today, we welcome some of the most severely ill children to Britain to be cared for by the NHS, and we thank all our partners in the region who have helped enable this evacuation.”

The Department of Health expressed gratitude to all partners involved in making the operation possible, including the WHO, the Government of Jordan, Royal Jordanian, and the NHS teams providing care.

To protect patient confidentiality and personal safety, the government will not provide further details about the children’s identities, treatment, or whereabouts.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband added: “Children in Gaza have endured three years of unimaginable horror. Hospitals have been devastated, and as winter approaches, desperately ill patients are still unable to get the care they need.

“We welcome these children and their families to the UK for urgent NHS treatment. Their arrival is a stark reminder of the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”