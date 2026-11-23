Herzog: Settler violence a ‘terrible moral stain’ on Israel
Israeli President has again attacked the violent actions of settlers in the West Bank
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has renewed his condemnation of settler violence by “Jewish extremists” in the West Bank, describing the ongoing issue as a “terrible moral stain” on the country.
Herzog’s latest remarks followed another weekend of violent incidents, in which settler extremists attacked the West Bank villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al, and Kafr Malik on Saturday night, setting fire to vehicles and at least one agricultural structure.
Speaking at a summit in Jerusalem, Herzog said: “There’s no room for ambiguity here. The violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank, Judea and Samaria, or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation.
“It is an assault not only on human beings, created in the divine image, but on the ethical way we carry ourselves, on our history as a people, on God himself. This most certainly does not represent Israel.”
Addressing the Elnet Global event, he added: “I assure you that our law enforcement agencies are working diligently to counter this terrible moral stain, and to arrest, investigate, and prosecute any perpetrators of violence to the fullest extent of the law, in line with our deepest values as Jews, as Israelis, and as human beings.”
Earlier this month, Herzog sent letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, warning that unchecked settler violence and lawlessness in the West Bank could lead to severe consequences, including the risk of civil war.
Critics and Palestinian advocacy groups argue that condemning individual attacks does not address broader issues such as settlement expansion, land seizure, or state support for settlements in the West Bank.
Herzog’s assurance that law enforcement was “working diligently” to prosecute perpetrators of West Bank violence has been challenged by human rights monitors and the United Nations, who point to what they describe as widespread impunity and a “permissive environment” to the issue.
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