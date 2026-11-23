Brodie Mitchell warns students could be frightened into silence after discovering Royal Holloway compiled a 1,465-page file on him

‘I refuse to be intimidated’: Pro-Israel student speaks out over university surveillance revelations

A pro-Israel student whose university compiled a 1,465-page file monitoring his movements and activities has told Jewish News he refuses to be intimidated, warning that others could be frightened into silence for standing up against antisemitism.

Brodie Mitchell, 20, a politics and law student at Royal Holloway, University of London, was suspended, investigated by police and secretly referred to the government’s counter-terrorism Prevent programme following a dispute with another student.

The extent of the university’s monitoring was revealed in an investigation published by The Telegraph on Saturday, after Mitchell obtained internal documents through a subject access request.

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Speaking to Jewish News, Mitchell said: “Something deeply troubling is happening in British universities: students are increasingly made to feel that standing up for British Jews, opposing antisemitism and expressing solidarity with Israel comes at a personal cost.

“You find yourself under an extraordinary microscope, with your movements, friendships, social media and peaceful activities being documented.”

The documents included CCTV images of Mitchell entering a campus cafeteria, emails recording where he had been spotted and correspondence about his attendance at a Remembrance Sunday service.

University staff also discussed his visit to Golders Green, where he had travelled to show solidarity with the Jewish community after two people were stabbed in an attack in April that police declared a terrorist incident.

The dispute began during Freshers Week in September 2025, when Mitchell became involved in an argument with the president of the university’s Friends of Palestine society.

Mitchell alleged that she called him a “wannabe Jew” and questioned why he was not wearing a Jewish “hat”. She denied making the remarks.

Mitchell subsequently referred to her head covering as a “tea towel”, prompting a complaint of alleged Islamophobic behaviour.

Royal Holloway suspended him the following day and imposed strict restrictions on where he could go on campus.

As previously reported by Jewish News, Mitchell took legal action against the university, arguing that his suspension had caused him to miss weeks of teaching and left him struggling to keep up with his studies.

In April, Jewish News also reported that a cross-party group of MPs and peers, including former cabinet ministers Claire Coutinho, Sir John Whittingdale and Tom Tugendhat, had accused Royal Holloway of double standards and disproportionate punishment.

The parliamentarians questioned why Mitchell had been suspended while the student he accused of making remarks about his Jewish identity had not faced the same treatment.

The legal dispute was subsequently settled out of court, with Royal Holloway paying Mitchell compensation as a gesture of goodwill and expressing regret over the length of his suspension.

But the newly revealed documents show that the university’s scrutiny of Mitchell continued.

In April, Royal Holloway secretly referred him to Prevent over concerns about his social media posts, including comments calling for the deportation of people he believed had threatened him.

The referral also referred to his pro-Israel views, although the university acknowledged there was no evidence linking him to extremist groups.

Counter-terrorism police closed the referral in June, finding no evidence that he was being drawn into extremism or terrorism.

A separate police investigation into the original campus incident was dropped in October because of insufficient evidence.

Mitchell, who is not Jewish, is an Emerson Fellow with StandWithUs, a pro-Israel education organisation whose fellowship provides students with training and resources to advocate for Israel and challenge antisemitism on campus.

He said his experience raised serious concerns about the message being sent to students who speak out.

“I have experienced suspensions, police reports, Prevent referrals and now revelations about the extent of monitoring by my own university. What message does that send to the next student who witnesses antisemitism on campus and considers speaking out? That it is safer to stay silent?”

He also warned about the dangers of institutions scrutinising people over their beliefs and associations.

“History should remind us of the dangers of institutions documenting and scrutinising people for their associations and beliefs. I would have spoken out against antisemitism and stood alongside the Jewish community in the 1930s, and I will certainly do so today. I am not equating the circumstances, but the principle of refusing to be intimidated into silence matters enormously.”

Despite receiving multiple death threats, Mitchell insisted he would continue supporting the Jewish community and Israel.

“Let me be absolutely clear – nothing will deter me from standing with one of Britain’s oldest minority communities and the world’s Jewish state, an important ally of Britain. Not police reports, not university suspensions, not Prevent referrals and certainly not surveillance.”

He added: “I will continue to speak out, because if decent people become too frightened to stand alongside their Jewish friends, we have a much bigger problem than any university investigation. Antisemitism must be confronted, not accommodated. And I refuse to be intimidated into looking the other way.”

A spokesperson for Royal Holloway, University of London, told Jewish News: “The University is aware of recent commentary circulating online. As a matter of policy, we do not confirm or discuss the content, source or status of material said to relate to the University.

“The University takes its responsibilities in relation to student welfare, freedom of speech, data protection and the safety of its community seriously.

“As this involves confidential matters relating to individuals, we are unable to comment further.”