New figures show that in the last three years more than 5,000 have filed official expressions of interest in making aliyah – which does not necessarily mean they have proceeded further

One in 54 British Jews have reportedly initiated immigration application proceedings to make Aliyah since 7 October 2023, according to new figures published by Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency.

The statistics, released on Sunday, show that 5,058 people in the UK have opened immigration application files since the Hamas mass-terror attacks more than three years ago. Such official expressions of interest are filed via the Jewish Agency’s Global Aliyah Centre. While the opening of an immigration file is a tangible step made to indicate one’s interest, it may not lead to further steps up to an including eventual emigration.

The UK has seen a significant rise in antisemitism over the last few years, including a high profile terror attack at Heaton Park Synagogue on Yom Kippur last year, and a series of targeted attacks on the Jewish community earlier this year, including the firebombing of ambulances, attempted arson attacks on Synagogues, and the stabbing of two Jewish people in Golders Green. At least two plans for major terror attacks on the Jewish community have also been foiled by counter-terror police and the security services.

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At the same time, Aliyah fairs, held to enable British Jews to consider their options and work out whether they want to move to Israel, have been comprehensively targeted by anti-Israel groups – most recently in Glasgow this week. Protestors have pointed to the marketing of some properties in the West Bank, in settlements which the British government considers to be illegal under international law, although Israel disputes this. Israel has also held specific events in the UK for Jewish medical professionals who are considering emigrating.

In April, a report from JPR showed that while 2025 had seen the largest number of British citizens making aliyah since the 1980s, migration to Israel had remained “strikingly stable over the last twenty years”, despite the country having come under attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas and lately the Iranian regime itself.

A new paper from the Pew Research Centre last week predicted that Israel would be home to more than sixty percent of the world’s Jewish population by 2070. Currently, 45.9% of the world’s Jews live in Israel.