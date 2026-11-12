Jewish poet accuses Edinburgh bookshop of discrimination after event cancelled

Tracey S. Rosenberg says she was ‘disappointed but not surprised’ after complaints about her alleged Zionist beliefs

A Jewish poet has accused an Edinburgh bookshop of discrimination after it cancelled her poetry event following complaints about her alleged Zionist beliefs.

Tracey S. Rosenberg said she was “disappointed but not surprised” after Typewronger Books cancelled her Dead Poets’ Slam, scheduled for 2 December, less than two hours after raising concerns about her views and behaviour.

The light-hearted event would have seen performers impersonate deceased poets and recite their work, with Rosenberg hosting as Dorothy Parker.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The bookshop initially welcomed the proposal, describing it as “an excellent idea, and very us!”, before receiving an anonymous complaint alleging Rosenberg had performed “various Zionist/racist poems” at Edinburgh open mic events.

In an email seen by Jewish News, Typewronger founder Tee Hodges said the shop did not want to give the impression it supported Israel, declaring: “Free Palestine is very much the opinion of those who work here.”

Rosenberg attempted to arrange a telephone conversation, but Hodges insisted on email communication. When she replied that she was unsure what was expected of her, the event was cancelled.

Speaking exclusively to Jewish News, Rosenberg questioned the credibility of the anonymous complainant, who had identified themselves as Jewish.

“I was flabbergasted to discover in their response to UKLFI that the person who wrote to them originally claiming to be Jewish, was an anonymous email. Anyone can do that saying that they are Jewish and I honestly don’t think they are.”

She added: “They have absolutely discriminated against me in violation of the Equality Act.”

Rosenberg said attitudes towards Jewish performers within Edinburgh’s spoken word community had changed.

“This was inevitable, as the spoken word scene is so progressive that someone at one point would come for me for my Zionist views.”

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), which has challenged the cancellation on Rosenberg’s behalf, argues that the decision is likely to constitute unlawful discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

A UKLFI spokesperson said: “It is alarming that a Jewish poet’s event could be cancelled simply because someone complained that her poetry was ‘Zionist’. She was apparently expected to demonstrate agreement with the bookshop’s political position on Israel, even though her event had nothing to do with the conflict.

“People are entitled to disagree about Israel, but they are not entitled to exclude others from public events because of their Jewish identity or protected beliefs. We believe this cancellation crossed the line into unlawful discrimination.”

However, Typewronger has denied discrimination, claiming the cancellation resulted from a breakdown in communication following allegations that Rosenberg had behaved aggressively towards other poets and created an unpleasant atmosphere.

“Communication had broken down, and that was the sole reason for cancelling the event,” Hodges wrote in a response to UKLFI.

Rosenberg disputes the allegations, maintaining that she responded promptly and attempted to discuss the concerns by telephone.

Typewronger books told Jewish News that it “categorically denies any discrimination against Tracey S. Rosenberg – we are committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our community, and eliminating unlawful discrimination.”

It went on to claim that “Tracey would not answer serious accusations about her conduct at other poetry events, only some of which were linked to pro-Israel comments”, saying that when they had put these to Tracey, she replied saying “I’m genuinely not sure what you expect from me.” The bookstore said that this response “seemed flippant, and we take the safety of our staff and event attendees seriously…this is how we would treat anyone who refused to engage in a dialogue with us in advance of an event when such accusations had been made and concerns raised about safeguarding.”

The book store went on to describe UKLFI as having engaged in “bullying tactics” with “vexatious and legally baseless letters” and said that it would be lodging a complaint with the Solicitors Regulatory Authority.

Rosenberg responded by saying of the accusations made by the bookstore that “they have never responded to my legal team’s request for this evidence, nor have they offered a shred of proof that any of this happened – because there is no proof, as none of it happened.”