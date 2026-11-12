UK government ‘strongly regrets’ Iran’s Election to UN Human Rights Committee

The UK Government has voiced its “strong regret” following the election of Iran to a key United Nations committee overseeing human rights and counter-terrorism.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly elected 19 members to the committee for programme and co-ordination in a secret ballot, with Iran among the successful candidates.

The UK declined to disclose how it voted, citing longstanding policy not to reveal votes in secret ballots at the United Nations.

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Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, a Foreign Office minister, stated: “We strongly regret that Iran has been elected to the UN committee for programme and co-ordination, and frankly, Iran’s continuing threats to its regional neighbours, its violation of human rights and its broader destabilising conduct serve to undermine multilateralism and make Iran unfit to serve on a UN body of this nature.”

Fellow minister Chris Elmore denied that the UK had supported Iran’s nomination, responding to parliamentary questions by explaining that the Asia-Pacific Group had put forward Iran, India, Japan, and Pakistan for four available regional seats.

He added that the UK gave “no expression of support” as the nominations went forward without a vote, in line with normal practice.

The committee plays a key role in planning and coordinating the UN’s activities, including reviewing priorities around human rights, women’s rights, disarmament, and counter-terrorism.

Lord Austin, a non-affiliated peer, pressed the Government to reconsider its policy of withholding voting records, especially after Australia and Canada both publicly confirmed they voted against Iran.

“Australia and Canada both confirmed that they voted against Iran yesterday,” he said. “So, can the minister tell us why did we not do more to oppose the nomination in April? And will she confirm on the record that we voted against yesterday?”

Lady Winterton reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to countering Iranian threats, especially those directed at the Jewish community in the UK, but insisted the Government could not comment on its vote.

“We will, I can assure him, use every power available to us to tackle the threat posed by the Iranian state, which we know is targeting our Jewish community,” she said.

The debate follows calls from Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, for countries to publicly declare their votes after Australia and Canada both spoke out.

Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong stated:“Australia strongly opposes and voted against Iran’s appointment to the UN committee for programme and co-ordination. Iran’s human rights violations and destabilising conduct undermine multilateralism. Australia stands with the people of Iran.”

Canada’s foreign affairs minister Anita Anand echoed the sentiment saying;“Canada is steadfastly opposed to giving Iran a seat on the UN committee for programme and co-ordination — and Canada voted against Iran’s inclusion today at the UN.”

Critics have also accused the UK Government of failing to sufficiently oppose Iran’s nomination earlier this year.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer argued that Iran’s nomination was “automaticity,” saying, “We did not have an option to block that appointment.”