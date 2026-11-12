NHS Trust cracks down after anti-Israel leaflets found in patient area

One of the largest NHS trusts in England has instructed staff at several of its diagnostics centres to be vigilant about political campaigning material and to remove unauthorised leaflets, after a Jewish woman was left “frightened and uncomfortable” when she found leaflets in a patient waiting area which had been produced by a local Palestine Solidarity Campaign branch .

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has reportedly instructed staff at both Willesden and Wembley Community Diagnostic Centres that external material cannot be displayed without approval, and required them to initiate regular checks of waiting areas. The instructions came after UK Lawyers for Israel wrote to the Trust regarding the case of a Jewish patient at the Willesden branch, who found leaflets last month which urged patients to lobby NHS bodies and politicians to terminate a contract with the American technology company Palantir, claiming that its technology had enabled “Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza”. The leaflets were produced by the Brent and Harrow Palestine Solidarity Campaign and included the logo of “Health Workers for a Free Palestine”.

UKLFI said it had written to the chief executive of the Trust, raising concerns about the Trust’s obligations under the Equality Act 2010 to protect Jewish patients and provide an inclusive healthcare environment, and making the point that NHS waiting rooms should not be used to promote contentious political campaigns. In a response this week, the Trust apologised for the distress caused to the patient and setting out a series of steps designed to prevent reoccurrence.

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A spokesperson for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Our priority is ensuring we provide the highest standard of care in a safe and inclusive environment for both our patients and staff.

“The leaflet had not been requested or authorised for display. We have checked patient areas at the centre and found no further copies or any other, unauthorised materials.

“We are also carrying out regular checks of patient areas to help ensure they remain safe and welcoming for everyone using our services.”

A UKLFI spokesperson said:

“We welcome the Trust’s constructive response. Patients attending NHS appointments should not be confronted with inflammatory political propaganda, particularly material that may make Jewish patients feel intimidated or unwelcome.

“The NHS should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected, regardless of their background or beliefs. We are pleased that the Trust has taken practical steps to prevent similar incidents in future.”

Earlier this week, Jewish News reported on an incident at the Royal Free Hospital, which was targeted by pro-Palestinian activists distributing leaflets claiming that forthcoming antisemitism training within the NHS will be “pro-Israel indoctrination” and claiming that a recent review of antisemitism within the NHS is “racist”.

A Royal Free London Foundation Trust spokesperson confirmed that as soon as they became aware of the behaviour “our security team asked the individuals involved to leave the site and the leaflets were destroyed.”