Relative reveals attacks on Jewish institutions were revenge for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader

A man accused of involvement in a wave of attacks on Jewish institutions across Europe intends to continue plotting attacks in Britain, a relative has revealed.

Mohammad al-Hassani, who was stripped of his British citizenship in October, is believed by Western security officials to have been part of a seven-man terror network linked to Iran.

Footage broadcast by ITV News on Thursday appears to show al-Hassani directing an arson attack in London remotely from Iraq.

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A relative who has been in contact with al-Hassani in recent weeks told ITV News that Jewish institutions were targeted in revenge for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in February.

“That was a retaliation for attacking the Ayatollah. You attack our religious leader, we’re going to attack your religious places.”

The relative said al-Hassani intended to continue plotting attacks until the American military no longer had a presence in Britain.

Attacks linked to the network include the torching of Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green and an explosion at a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liège.

More than 20 locations across Europe have been targeted in the wider campaign, which has spread beyond Jewish communal buildings to British military bases.

An earlier ITV News investigation identified seven men security officials believe were behind the attacks. Officials now believe the group has broken up following the arrest of one of its alleged leaders, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, in Turkey and his subsequent extradition to the United States in May.

However, there are concerns that those who have continued the campaign now have access to greater financial resources.

ITV News reported that Unit 4000, an intelligence division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is believed to have taken over parts of the campaign and is funding those still involved.

The unit is led by Rahman Moghaddam, who is suspected of having played a direct role in commissioning attacks.

This footage released by @ITVNews should alarm everyone in Britain. It exposes how overseas terrorist networks are exploiting online platforms and how individuals on British soil are willing to carry out attacks against Jewish institutions. A relative of Mohammad al-Hassani… — NJA (@NJA_UK) November 27, 2026

Al-Hassani is one of three men charged in the United States over the alleged terror campaign, alongside al-Saadi and Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri.

The charges include allegations of involvement in a plot targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a British military base used by American forces. The US withdrew all its bombers from the base last month.

A Home Office decision to strip al-Hassani of his British citizenship in October was also confirmed by his relative.

According to ITV News, the Home Secretary assessed al-Hassani to be a dual British-Iraqi national and concluded that removing his British citizenship was in the public interest.

His current whereabouts remain unknown.