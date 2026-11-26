Communal organisations have welcomed a new review of the Metropolitan Police’s reform efforts, which acknowledges that the force was initially slow to respond to concerns raised by London’s Jewish community after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Dr Gillian Fairfield was appointed to assess the Met’s implementation of recommendations made by Baroness Casey in her 2023 report on the force’s performance.

Published this week, the Fairfield Review said Jewish Londoners repeatedly told its team that “the Met was slow to appreciate the community’s view of what was happening to them.”

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“Jewish community organisations shared with us that after October 2023, they frequently raised with the Met that there had been a shift in the level of threat, and that they needed additional reassurance and protection,” the report said.

“That included seeking a change in the approach to marches in central London, which some Jews felt were making the city a frightening place. They felt that there was some but not full response to this by the Met.”

The report also said the Met was “being lobbied heavily on the part of pro-Palestinian protestors who wanted protection for their lawful right to protest.”

“The use of certain symbols, flags and slogans was debated, and politicians from many parties took ‘a side’ or commented at length about what the right policing approach was to the situation,” it added.

The report said the deadly Heaton Park Synagogue Yom Kippur attack in October 2025 marked a turning point in the Met’s approach. “In the view of Jewish individuals and organisations who contributed evidence to this Review, this triggered a turning point in the Met’s stance.”

“Community engagement significantly increased, as did visible policing in some areas known to be populated by Jewish people. When, on 13 February 2026, a man went to a Jewish school and threatened to ‘decapitate’ the children there, he was quickly arrested.”

The report said the Met’s additional measures included neighbourhood policing, protective security patrols, specialist counter-terrorism tactics, a dedicated hate-crime investigative response, coordination with other police forces around the country and increased communication with Jewish community leaders.

Despite these efforts, Jewish sites were targeted in arson attacks in March and several times in April 2026. On 29 April 2026, an individual stabbed a man in Southwark and two men at a synagogue in Golders Green, the report said.

The review concluded that, “Despite the tremendous operational and political pressures of the protest situation, many Londoners on all ‘sides’ of the debate about the Middle East feel that the Met has tried to steer a careful and responsible path through the controversy.”

“When a situation moves from everyday policing to major public order and terrorism, the Met has shown it can rise to the occasion,” the review said.

However, the review said the force needs to be more agile in responding to “flash” events — spontaneous incidents at lesser-known or unexpected locations away from key buildings and population centres.

Fairfield said the policing challenges sit within a wider context of public and political debate that shapes the community’s sense of safety. The review also noted that, while every individual, group and community in London has specific needs, the experiences of Jewish Londoners raise issues with implications for the Met’s relationships with other communities, including Muslims.

Responding to the review, the London Jewish Forum said: “Three years after the Casey Review, which did not give significant attention to how Jewish Londoners experience policing, we welcome the publication of the Fairfield Review and its engagement with these issues, as well as with the evidence LJF submitted.

“The Review rightly recognises the insecurity and anxiety caused by rising antisemitic incidents and the regular protests since October 2023 that have eroded Jewish Londoners’ trust in policing, leaving many feeling that central London has become an unsafe and frightening place. We welcome the recognition that many saw the Met Police’s response as too slow and insufficient, and we expect those lessons to be learnt.

“The Review also notes concerns about the need for greater agility within the Met to enable a rapid response to spontaneous events. This has been an issue far too often, as Jewish Londoners were left feeling unsafe and intimidated when protests erupted outside communal events in their areas, and needs to be addressed.

“We welcome the way in which the Met’s approach to protecting the Jewish community has evolved in the last few years, becoming more coordinated, multifaceted and community-focused. We will continue to work constructively with the Met to build on progress, ensure lessons are embedded in practice, and help ensure that the force protects, engages with and is trusted by Jewish Londoners.”