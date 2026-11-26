Founder of Voices of the Holocaust brought survivors’ testimony to more than 45,000 young people through theatre

Holocaust educator and playwright Cate Hollis, who dedicated her career to preserving the stories of survivors through theatre and challenging antisemitism in schools, has died aged 51.

Hollis, who was not Jewish, founded the charity Voice of the Holocaust in 2012 after 15 years of classroom teaching, combining her passion for drama, education and human rights.

Her acclaimed production, Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust, brought the story of Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack OBE to more than 45,000 young people across the UK.

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Co-written with playwright Mark Wheeller, the production told Pollack’s story in her own words, including her deportation from Hungary to Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 13.

Announcing her death, Voice of the Holocaust said: “It is with enormous sadness that Voice of the Holocaust announces the untimely passing of our visionary founder, remarkable artistic director, and dear friend, Cate Hollis.

“Cate was an inspiration to so many.”

Born on 12 March 1975 and raised in Bewdley, Worcestershire, Hollis discovered her love for drama through a middle school teacher and joined a local amateur theatre group, her father, Peter Hollis, told Jewish News.

She attended Bewdley High School before studying at Kidderminster College and Aberystwyth University, going on to train as a teacher.

After several years teaching in Carmarthen, she became head of drama at Stantonbury in Milton Keynes, then the country’s largest specialist arts college.

Her father said she was the youngest female head of drama in the country and was passionate about giving disadvantaged children opportunities to flourish.

While studying for a master’s degree at the University of Warwick, Hollis explored how theatre could be used to teach children about the Holocaust through the story of Hana Brady, a young Jewish girl murdered at Auschwitz.

Her ambition was to preserve survivors’ voices through their testimony and help young people understand the lessons of the Holocaust for the present day.

In May 2024, Hollis revealed to Jewish News that school bookings for Kindness had fallen by 85 percent following the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel.

She condemned “the conflation of Holocaust education with contemporary Middle Eastern politics”, revealing that some schools had cancelled or postponed performances amid the war in Gaza.

“How do I look Susan in the eye and tell her (that) senior leaders are turning away from this fundamental period of human history?” she said.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking, and frankly frightening for the future. And the distortions and denials are going to wriggle further and further in the absence of true knowledge and remembrance.”

Hollis also campaigned to make the production free for schools unable to afford performances.

Ahead of a special performance at Finchley United Synagogue in June 2025, she said: “Kindness acts as a conduit for lived experience. It re-humanises experiences that were dehumanised. It asks us all to bear witness.”

Pollack herself endorsed the production, describing it as “so real, so accurate… a truer version of my story could not be shown.”

Paying tribute following Hollis’s death, Wheeller wrote on social media: “Cate’s production of Kindness was awe-inspiring and went way beyond anything my imagination could have conceived.

“It was one of the most accomplished touring productions I’ve ever witnessed.

“That Cate succeeded in bringing this production to nearly 50,000 young people across the UK over the last few years, particularly in the current climate, is a remarkable legacy.”

The Fringe Theatre Awards remembered Hollis as “a dedicated ally to the Jewish community who used her skills as a teacher and director to help young people understand the Holocaust and why it still matters”.

Voices of the Holocaust said her death had left “a gap in how theatre can be used to educate and collaborate with others to achieve a profound and long-lasting impact”.

It added: “Now, as the final curtain falls on Voices of the Holocaust, we can only strive to safeguard Cate’s work and protect her legacy for the benefit of future generations.”