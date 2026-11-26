The government has established a new working group to help turn the recommendations of Sir David Bell’s independent review of antisemitism in schools and colleges into action.

The Department for Education (DfE) says it aims to make significant progress on all 27 recommendations within a year.

The Bell Review Implementation Working Group will provide regular scrutiny and constructive challenge as the department works to deliver the recommendations.

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It brings together representatives from education, Jewish communities, antisemitism prevention and young people, combining a range of expertise and perspectives to support implementation.

A DfE spokesperson told Jewish News: “As the Education Secretary has said, collectively, we have a duty to educate this generation and the next on what antisemitism is, on why it is wrong, and on what happens when it takes hold in society.

“We accepted all 27 recommendations from Sir David Bell’s review and are moving quickly to put them into practice.

“This group brings together expertise from across education, Jewish communities and antisemitism prevention to scrutinise our progress, challenge us where necessary and help ensure implementation stays on track.

“Tackling antisemitism in education is a generational challenge that belongs to us all. We are determined to turn the review’s recommendations into meaningful action.”

The group will track progress, assess whether delivery is on course and identify where further action may be needed.

It met for the first time on Wednesday, and will meet at least every two months giving members regular opportunities to review progress and challenge the department throughout the implementation period.

Key recommendations made in the Bell Report include treating antisemitism as a distinct form of racism and a safeguarding risk that schools and colleges must actively address; encouraging adoption of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism; and strengthening guidance on safeguarding, behaviour, anti-bullying and political impartiality.

The report also recommends strengthening Holocaust and religious education, citizenship teaching, museum outreach and school-linking programmes.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said there was a “duty to teach this generation and the next what antisemitism is” as she welcomed the publication of the Bell Report last month.

It followed the work done by previous Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson on tackling the rise of Jew-hatred in schools, colleges and universities.