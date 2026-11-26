Senior strictly-Orthodox rabbis are facing mounting pressure to publicly condemn Rabbi Chaim Halpern following his conviction on two counts of sexual abuse, amid growing anger over the perceived silence of the community’s religious leadership.

An open letter from “concerned members of the Kehilla (community)”, addressed to Rabbi Shlomo Freshwater, the Golders Green representative of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC), is circulating widely in the area.

The letter, seen by Jewish News, sets out the deep anxieties of members of the community, and notes that Rabbi Halpern’s “utterly depraved conduct” towards a young woman who had gone to him for counselling, had led to his conviction on two counts of sexual abuse.

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The writers implore Rabbi Freshwater to put his name to a statement “setting out the position on Rabbi Halpern”, but note that the UOHC rabbinate member Rabbi Yisroel Meir Greenberg, the leader of the renowned Munk’s Shul, will only sign such a statement if Rabbi Freshwater signs with him.

Those behind the letter say “the whole community”, both young and old, is discussing the case and are looking for guidance and leadership from the UOHC. They deplore the near silence from the UOHC since the conclusion of Rabbi Halpern’s trial on November 12, and add that the only statement to date from the Union makes no mention of his victims or how to relate to “such a man while he continues to present himself as a Rov.”

The writers add that “unless North West London’s senior UOHC rabbonim condemn him now, we risk being back here in 10 years’ time, dealing with more of his [Halpern’s] victims”.

Meanwhile, the UOHC’s Rabbi Binyomin Stern has told questioners that he “can confirm, on behalf of the UOHC, that Divrei Chaim Shul [Rabbi Halpern’s community] is no longer affiliated to the UOHC.” Some community members say that this means that the proposed “loophole” of appointing a Halpern son or son-in-law to lead Divrei Chaim, but allowing Halpern to continue in place, has been rejected.

Halpern is due to be sentenced on 12 January 2027.