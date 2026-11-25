The leader of an influential Chasidic dynasty has made an extraordinary public intervention into the case of the convicted sex offender, London-based Rabbi Chaim Halpern.

In a letter written from his headquarters in Kiryat Ata in Israel,Rabbi Shimon Lemberger defended Halpern, who is his brother-in-law, denouncing what he calls “false allegations” against the rabbi, who is due to face sentencing in January after being found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse.

Rabbi Lemberger’s letter is addressed “to the distinguished members of the Jewish people… worshippers at the Beis Medrash Divrei Chaim [Rabbi Halpern’s community] and participants in the shiurim, students of my brother-in-law, the illustrious and righteous Gaon, a man of exceptional holiness, who merited to bring many people closer to the service of Hashem, to increase and disseminate Torah and fear of Heaven to hundreds and thousands, and whose influence has extended to many hundreds of kosher Jewish homes”.

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He writes: “All of these efforts [against Rabbi Halpern] are intended to weaken the power of holiness, by speaking against a venerable and righteous individual, through falsehoods and misleading accusations, Heaven forbid. To our great sorrow, some otherwise upright and faithful members of the Jewish people have followed them, closing their eyes to the true intentions behind these actions.

“I therefore wish to strengthen your hands. You are facing a great challenge, seeing the holiness of the community, its standards of religious observance, and its Torah principles under attack.

“I encourage you to speak out and stand firm in the face of those who seek to undermine you. You must remain steadfast in the community of righteous people, in the community of ‘Divrei Chaim’, with faith and trust in Hashem”.

In the small and tightly-knit Chasidic world, Rabbi Lemberger has a dynastic profile not shared by many. He is known as the “Makova Rebbe”, and was born in Mako, Hungary, in 1942. His family, headed by his father, the respected rabbinic scholar Rabbi Moshe Nosson Nota Lemberger, survived the Holocaust and Rabbi Moshe rebuilt the Makova community after the war.

Rabbi Shimon Lemberger succeeded his father as the Makova Rebbe in November 1982. He had married Rabbi Halpern’s sister, Chana Shprintza, in London in 1964.

In Israel, the Makova Rebbe heads a community which encompasses a yeshiva, kollelim, Talmud Torah, synagogues and a mikveh. The movement also has communities in Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Elad and in New York’s Boro Park. It is certainly not a community the size of Satmar or Gur Chasidim, but it is nonetheless influential.

So Rabbi Lemberger’s intervention brings with it his own rabbinic standing, his family relationship with the Halperns, and a deliberate choice to dismiss the allegations for which Rabbi Halpern was found guilty.

There are some pointed observations in his letter: he tells his readers that “those who have tried to harm you in these days should not be treated with honour or given the opportunity to destroy what has been built. Do not allow yourselves to be intimidated by them.”

Later, Rabbi Lemberger expresses the wish that his readers may “find suitable marriage partners for your children, and may they establish homes founded upon Torah and holiness, with good health, physical and mental wellbeing, and a livelihood earned with ease and dignity”.