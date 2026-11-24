Chaim Halpern joined events at synagogues affiliated to Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, as part of celebrations for a family wedding

The Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC) has declined to clarify its position on convicted sex offender Rabbi Chaim Halpern’s appearance at two of its affiliated synagogues last Shabbat, despite saying that as long as Halpern continued to act as its rabbi, his own synagogue, Divrei Chaim, would no longer be considered a member of the Union.

Halpern was convicted at Harrow Crown Court earlier this month on two counts of sexual abuse but maintains his innocence.

He is due to be sentenced on 12 January.

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The rabbi spent last Shabbat in Stamford Hill, where his family was celebrating the wedding of one of his granddaughters.

Halpern attended the Vizhnitz Synagogue last Friday night. Sitting only two seats away from the highly respected Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Rabbi Dovid Hager, he was given what appeared to many as a vote of confidence as he took part in the rebbe’s “tisch”, singing one of the traditional songs, Ya Echsof. A “tisch” — which literally means “table” — is a communal gathering with the sharing of songs and learning. Those seated near the host are being honoured by him.

On Shabbat, Halpern attended the Satmar Tehillas Yoel synagogue and in the afternoon spoke to the community during the Seudah Shlishit, the traditional “third meal” of Shabbat.

Accounts differ as to how he came to make this address: some sources have told JN that he spoke at the behest of his family, which was continuing a wedding celebration there, others have suggested that an invitation may have come from the Satmar synagogue itself, a claim denied by the rabbi’s family.

Whichever is the case, the fact remains that a fortnight after his conviction for sexual abuse, Rabbi Halpern made two prominent appearances at two synagogues, both of which are affiliates of the UOHC.

A spokesman for the Union told Jewish News: “the UOHC has stated clearly that as long as he is acting as Rov, [rabbi], Divrei Chaim shul cannot be affiliated. The rabbinate have upheld this decision until further notice”.

The spokesman said it was important to note that the Union was very different from the United Synagogue, Kehillas-Federation or the Spanish and Portuguese community, in that the Union neither employed rabbis nor owned synagogues. The Union is said to be the umbrella body for more than 100 strictly-Orthodox synagogues and educational institutions.

On 13 November — the day after his conviction — the Union issued a statement that “in light of recent events, we hereby announce the Rabbi Chaim Halpern is no longer part of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations”. The statement was signed by UOHC president Binyomin Stern and its chairman, Shlome Sinitsky.

But the Union had no comment to make about Halpern’s public participation in events at two UOHC-affiliated synagogues.

It did not address whether it found his appearances acceptable or whether — even behind the scenes — the synagogues would be contacted or the Union’s disapproval expressed.