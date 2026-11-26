Jason Evans, who spent years campaigning for justice in memory of his father, discovers his biological family fled Nazi German

A man who spent years campaigning for victims of the infected blood scandal in memory of his father has discovered that he was not biologically related to the man he knew as his dad and that his biological father’s family was Jewish.

Jason Evans, 37, from Coventry, reveals in a new book that his biological father’s family fled to England from Germany during the Second World War.

He said he has been inspired to tell his story “by those brave souls in the 1980s, who, like my dad, stared down the lethal stigma of Aids to demand justice, and by those who remain unapologetically Jewish today in the face of rising antisemitism”.

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Jason Evans’ first campaign meeting took place when he was aged one – when his father, infected with HIV and hepatitis C during the scandal, took him to meet their MP to seek advice on potential compensation.

Evans started the Factor 8 campaign group in 2016 to help other people affected by the scandal.

His father Jonathan Evans died when he was just four years old.

Mr Evans spent years campaigning for justice and remains working as a consultant for the compensation body which is delivering payments to victims.

In a new book, Mr Evans reveals that in 2025 he discovered “by chance” that he is not biologically related to his father.

Excerpts shared with the Press Association state that Mr Evans was out shopping with his wife and daughter when he got a text message from a genetic testing company.

“The man who raised me, the man who shaped my soul and who will, in every way that matters, always be my father, was not my biological parent,” he wrote.

Mr Evans described how his parents had “taken a chance” to try and conceive naturally around the same time as undergoing fertility treatment in Oxford with a sperm donor.

“DNA had altered my understanding of where I came from biologically, but it could not undo fatherhood, love, memory or grief. Those things had been real all along,” he wrote in the book A Son Never Forgets: Exposing the Infected Blood Scandal.

He told PA that he joined the site to discover more about his ancestry and during the process had gained a half-sister.

“I think as someone that has lost close family at a young age, it was nice to have the reverse where you gain family, even if it is much later in life,” he told the news agency.

Mr Evans has met with his sister Sarah a number of times since the discovery in early 2025.

On their first meeting, Sarah told Mr Evans that his biological father’s family was Jewish and had fled to England from Germany during the Second World War.

He said: “Their courage has taught me that the only way to truly honour the past is to own who you are.

“This is who I am. I would do the whole campaign over a thousand times.”

Mr Evans told PA: “When I think about my dad sticking his head above the parapet with the stigma of Aids and doing the newspaper interviews and the TV back in the day, I think whatever I may feel about this situation could be nothing, really, in comparison to the fear he must have felt about kind of telling his truth at that time.”

His father was born with a blood clotting disorder haemophilia – an inherited disorder where the blood does not clot properly.

Most people with the condition have a shortage of the protein that enables human blood to clot, known as factor VIII.

In the 1970s, a new treatment was developed – factor concentrate – to replace the missing clotting agent which was made from donated human blood plasma.

Jonathan Evans was infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s when he was given the factor VIII product.

In a 2024 interview, Mr Evans said the last recollection he has of his father was on his fourth birthday, when he remembers being with his ill father who had been “ravaged” by Aids.

The Infected Blood Inquiry closed this year after examining what has been dubbed the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and early 1990s.

More than 3,000 people have died as a result, while survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

– A Son Never Forgets: Exposing the Infected Blood Scandal is published by Biteback and will be available from 26 November.