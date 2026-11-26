The Government’s antisemitism adviser is set to launch an investigation of the BBC over allegations of a “hostile work environment” for Jews.

Lord John Mann, a former Labour MP, told The Times some BBC staff felt “pressure” to show they were “a good Jew”, with the problem not confined to “rogue reporters”.

He said: “This is institutional. And the things that the BBC have done to try and sort things out have not worked.

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“People do not feel confident in raising it within the BBC.”

Lord Mann added that some Jewish reporters had been censored, saying: “There’s lots of incidents where people come forward with a good story and it’s turned down.

“Comments are made to them, which are ‘you’re only doing this because you’re Jewish’ … it makes an unwelcome, even hostile, work environment.”

According to The Times, Lord Mann is expected to announce his inquiry in a speech in Manchester on Thursday night, and plans to deliver his report to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

In his interview, he insisted he was not “anti-BBC”, but said the issue was “fundamental to whether the BBC has a future”.

Earlier this year, Lord Mann published a separate review of the NHS, in which he found some Jewish patients had put off seeking treatment because of concerns about antisemitism.

He also said NHS staff should not wear pro-Palestine or Israel badges and called for “clear leadership across the NHS” to “rebuild confidence and trust across communities”.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We take any and all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously – there is no place for it at the BBC.

“We have introduced compulsory training on antisemitism for all our staff and we actively encourage colleagues to report any incidences or concerns they have.

“We are determined to ensure the BBC is a place where everyone can be themselves and feel accepted.”

Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said: “We welcome Lord Mann’s announcement. The accounts we have heard from British Jews working at the corporation are deeply concerning. Everyone should feel able to be open about their Jewish identity in their workplace, without fear of prejudice or discrimination.

“The BBC is an important national institution and should be setting the gold standard for an inclusive workplace and impartial broadcasting. We stand ready to support both Lord Mann and the BBC in addressing these concerns, rebuilding confidence within the Jewish community and ensuring that the BBC sets an example for other broadcasters to follow.”