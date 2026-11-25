Freer reselected as Conservative candidate for Finchley and Golders Green
'My record as a diligent constituency MP resonated, and I’m looking forward to getting to work,' says Freer
Former Finchley and Golders Green Conservative MP Mike Freer has been reselected as the party’s candidate for the north-west London seat at the next election.
Freer, 66, a former minister, was confirmed as the winner of the local party’s selection process on Wednesday. James Esses, a Barnet councillor, finished in second place.
He told Jewish News: “I’m delighted to have been selected to fight the seat.
“My record as a diligent constituency MP resonated, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Freer represented the constituency from 2010 to 2024 before unexpectedly standing down, saying he had received “several serious threats to my personal safety”.
It later emerged that Ali Harbi Ali, who murdered Sir David Amess, had previously made reconnaissance trips to Freer’s constituency surgery. A fire at Freer’s north London constituency office in late 2023 was also found to be arson.
At the 2024 election, Labour’s Sarah Sackman won Finchley and Golders Green with a majority of 4,581 votes. She has since served as a minister under Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham.
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