Deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, she later recalled being able to see Crematorium 4 from her barracks window

Auschwitz survivor and pioneering educator Kitty Hart-Moxon has died just before her 100th birthday on 1 December.

Born in Bielsko, Poland, in 1926, Kitty was deported with her mother to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943, enduring brutal conditions and witness to the unbearable reality of the Nazis’ crimes, forced for eight months to process the belongings of victims of the gas chambers in the Kanada Kommando.

Together, they survived two years in the camp before being sent on a death march and subsequent imprisonment in Gross-Rosen and Bergen-Belsen. They were liberated in April 1945 by American forces and were the only survivors of their family.

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Kitty’s father had been murdered; her brother killed in action at Stalingrad and 30 members of her family murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau. In 1946 Kitty and her mother received permits to settle in the UK, where their only remaining relatives had been living.

After liberation, Kitty and her mother were granted permission to settle in the UK in 1946, where their only remaining relatives had been living. Feeling it was her solemn duty to speak about the horrors she had witnessed and experienced, she became one of the first survivors to publicly speak about their experiences and her continued commitment to sharing her testimony shaped the rest of her life.

Kitty became one of the UK’s most influential voices in Holocaust education and even helped to set up the Holocaust Educational Trust, serving as a trustee for many years.

Integral to the establishment of the Lessons from Auschwitz Project, she wrote two books – I Am Alive and Return to Auschwitz – and made the films Return To Auschwitz, where a camera crew accompanied her on her first return to the camp, Death March: A Survivor’s Story, documenting the last 6 months of the war, and Another Journey By Train, where she met four Neo-Nazis at Birkenau.

HET chief executive Karen Pollock said the organisation, which was scheduled to run a special multi-school session marking Kitty’s 100th birthday, was “deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend”, describing Hart-Moxon as “a remarkable woman whose courage, determination and irrepressible spirit touched generations of people across the world.

“A pioneering voice in Holocaust education, she dedicated her life to ensuring that the horrors she experienced were never forgotten. Fearlessly honest and passionate, Kitty was a force of nature who had an extraordinary ability to engage audiences and leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. For many thousands of young people, hearing Kitty speak was not simply an educational experience, but an encounter they would remember for the rest of their lives.”

Pollock added: “Just days before what would have been her 100th birthday, we reflect on an extraordinary life and legacy. Kitty’s contribution to Holocaust education and remembrance cannot be overstated. Her commitment helped pave the way for survivor testimony to become an integral part of Holocaust education in the UK and ensured that countless students have been able to explore this history through lived experiences.

At a time when the voices of Holocaust survivors are becoming ever fewer, Pollock describes Kitty’s death as “a profound loss. Yet her testimony, her determination and her enduring belief in the importance of Holocaust education will continue to guide our work for years to come.”

Writing in tribute, Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees, said: “Kitty was a woman of exceptional courage whose contribution to Holocaust remembrance in this country cannot be overstated. Long before Holocaust education occupied the place it does in British society today, Kitty was instrumental in making the voices of survivors heard.

“Today, when educational visits to Auschwitz are an established part of Holocaust learning, it is difficult to fully appreciate just how momentous was Kitty’s decision to return there to film a documentary in 1978.

“More than two decades before Britain observed its first national Holocaust Memorial Day, she undertook an extraordinary act of personal bravery and public service. She confronted her own painful history so that others might better understand it, helping to lay the foundations for much of the Holocaust education and remembrance work that organisations such as ours carry forward today.

“We are immensely proud that Kitty was part of our AJR community, where she was a popular and regular attender of our gatherings near her home. Her passing represents a profound loss, but the impact of her life’s work will endure far beyond her lifetime. As we witness rising antisemitism and the increasing distortion of the Holocaust, we must honour Kitty not simply by remembering her remarkable life, but by continuing the work to which she devoted it.

“The AJR extends its deepest condolences to Kitty’s family, friends and all those whose lives were enriched by knowing her. May her memory be a blessing.”

Writing in tribute alongside a treasured picture of Hart-Moxon, Marc Cave, former director of the National Holocaust Museum, said: “Kitty Hart Moxon was a Polish Jew who survived 9 camps including Auschwitz. She came to England. She amplified the idea of British resilience & self-deprecation more than any native born Brit I know. In this image, she was 97 and unwell. You’d never know. I will miss her greatly.”

Posting in tribute, the Conservative Friends of Israel wrote on Twitter/X: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kitty Hart-Moxon OBE. Having survived Auschwitz-Birkenau, Kitty dedicated her life to ensuring the horrors of the Holocaust were never forgotten. Her courage, determination and extraordinary contribution to Holocaust education touched generations, and her legacy will live on through the countless people she inspired. May her memory be a blessing.”