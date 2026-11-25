The BBC has admitted a news broadcast failed to meet its editorial standards after a reporter appeared on a flagship regional news bulletin wearing a pro-Palestinian badge.
BBC London News journalist Asad Ahmad was seen wearing the Palestinian pin badge attached to the strap of his backpack while reporting on a Christmas event in Deptford during the 6.30pm bulletin on BBC One on Thursday 19 November.
The episode is no longer available on BBC iPlayer.
A BBC spokesperson told Jewish News: “The broadcast did not meet our editorial standards and is not available on iPlayer. The editorial guidelines are clear on our obligations for news and current affairs staff to maintain impartiality, and we have reminded people about their responsibilities.”
Ahmad is a lead presenter for BBC London Television News and also presents on BBC Radio London. He was named Royal Television Society Reporter of the Year for London in 2006 and has been nominated for a BAFTA.
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