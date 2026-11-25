Cinema chain Vue has “apologised unconditionally and unreservedly” to a Jewish customer following an incident involving a staff member wearing a Palestinian badge at its Leeds multiplex.
As reported by Jewish News, Vue launched an investigation after social media reports that a Jewish mother who taking her children to the company’s multiplex at The Light shopping centre for a birthday outing on Remembrance Sunday spotted an employee wearing the badge.
According to several accounts, the mother raised concerns about the political symbol, prompting two managers to be called. They allegedly refused to allow the family into the cinema.
A Vue spokesperson said: “We are incredibly sorry for the distress experienced and have taken the concerns raised very seriously. We conducted a thorough investigation into the matters raised and have apologised unconditionally and unreservedly to the customer directly.
“We have informed them of the immediate steps that have been taken to ensure this does not happen again including reviewing and updating our uniform policy and providing guidance to our staff regarding items worn whilst working or representing our business. We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all our guests and colleagues, where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”
Vue has not confirmed whether the staff involved are still employed with the company.
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