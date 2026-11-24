Alison Wilson faces calls for her expulsion after posting footage that described Holocaust remembrance as Israeli propaganda

A Green councillor has apologised to Jewish residents after sharing a video in which a speaker mocked Holocaust remembrance, declaring: “There’s no business like Shoah business.”

Alison Wilson, who represents the Green Party on Solihull Council in the West Midlands, has deleted the Facebook post and referred herself to the party’s internal disciplinary process following calls for her expulsion.

The video, shared on 9 November, was produced by Double Down News and featured Jewish anti-Zionist author and Holocaust survivor Gabor Maté, who claimed that the memory of the Holocaust was being exploited to justify Israel’s actions in Gaza.

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During the 18-minute video, Maté referred to a “culture of entitled victimhood” and “Holocaust remembrance pornography”.

He also drew comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, questioned why synagogues display Israeli flags and discussed the origins of the Star of David alongside those of the swastika.

Wilson initially described criticism of her decision to share the footage as “despicable” but has since withdrawn the remark.

In a statement on Facebook, she said: “I hate war, the effects of war and the causes of war. I deeply hate what is happening to Palestinian people, and it was with that feeling that I shared a video on 9 November.”

She added: “I am grateful to have been held to account regarding the antisemitic nature of that post, including its comparisons between Israel and the Nazis.

“I have taken it down, and I apologise to Solihull’s Jewish residents. I also withdraw my comment calling the criticism ‘despicable’. The concern was a fair one.”

Her apology followed a formal complaint from Solihull’s Reform UK group leader, councillor Samantha Gethen, who called for Wilson to lose the party whip and be referred to the national party for expulsion.

In a letter to Max McLoughlin, leader of the Green Party group on Solihull Council, Gethen accused Wilson of sharing material that ridiculed Holocaust remembrance and promoted offensive generalisations about Jewish people.

“This is not criticism of the Israeli government,” Gethen wrote.

McLoughlin condemned Wilson’s decision to share the footage and confirmed he was arranging antisemitism awareness training for the entire Green group.

“I have spoken to Cllr Wilson and made clear that sharing the video was unacceptable,” he said.

“She has removed the post, apologised to Solihull’s Jewish residents, withdrawn her earlier remarks and referred herself to the Green Party’s process, which I will not prejudge.”

Wilson has also offered to meet members of the local Jewish community.

“I’m always open to dialogue with anyone who wants to challenge me, and I would welcome the chance to meet members of the local Jewish community to listen,” she said.

The national Green Party has not confirmed whether Wilson will face further disciplinary action.

A party spokesperson said: “We understand that Councillor Wilson has taken down the post in question and issued an apology.

“We do not comment on internal party processes.”

The incident comes as the Greens are reportedly considering dropping the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism from their official guidance.

The party’s existing guidance, adopted in 2021, incorporates both the IHRA definition and the alternative Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism.

The IHRA definition, adopted by the British government in 2016, includes comparisons between contemporary Israeli policy and that of the Nazis among its examples of potential antisemitism, depending on the context.

The proposed changes are expected to prioritise the Jerusalem Declaration, which states that opposition to Zionism is not necessarily antisemitic.

The Community Security Trust has condemned the prospect of removing IHRA as “yet another example of the Green Party’s descent into antisemitism”.

The review follows the party’s adoption of a motion declaring that “Zionism is racism”, which drew condemnation from both the prime minister and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.