A Jewish mother who took her two young children to see The Snowman in central London says she was verbally abused and physically assaulted after challenging the removal of Israel’s name from a globe sculpture.
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was leaving the Peacock Theatre in Holborn on Sunday evening (22 November) with her children, aged four and five, when her daughter excitedly pointed out Israel and Jerusalem on a large globe outside the London School of Economics (LSE).
The sculpture, titled The World Turned Upside Down, was created by British artist Mark Wallinger and unveiled in 2019. It depicts the world with Antarctica at the top.
As the family approached the globe, the mother noticed a young woman attempting to remove a sticker bearing the word “ISRAEL”.
She says she politely asked her to stop but was subjected to verbal abuse, including being called a “bitch” and a “pedo”.
When another young woman removed the sticker, the mother began filming the confrontation on her phone.
One of the individuals allegedly struck the device, forcing it into the mother’s hand and partially tearing off her thumbnail, leaving her bleeding and in considerable pain.
Around 40 children were reportedly gathered around the sculpture at the time. The woman’s own children were left extremely distressed, while she was so shaken that she was unable to drive home.
Her five-year-old daughter later asked her what the word “pedo” meant.
This weekend, as a Jewish mother and her daughters were leaving the Peacock Theatre at the London School of Economics, one of the daughters excitedly found Jerusalem on a sculptured map of the world nearby.
When she brought her mother over to show her, in the midst of other… pic.twitter.com/vVIm5UQ1OA
— Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) November 23, 2026
In a statement shared with Jewish News, the mother said: “I just wanted to take my children to see The Snowman. It should have been a lovely afternoon out with my family, and instead I came home feeling shaken and incredibly sad.
“As a mother, it breaks my heart that I now have to think twice about taking my children somewhere as ordinary as the theatre because we are Jewish. These experiences stay with you. I don’t want my children growing up feeling that they have to hide who they are.”
The mother believes the incident was motivated by hostility towards Israel and Jewish people.
Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), which published footage of the confrontation on X, said the sculpture had been vandalised before.
The charity described the removal of Israel’s name as “plainly antisemitic defacement”, condemning those responsible for “erasing the Jewish state alone among all the nations of the world”.
It added: “We are in touch with the victims and providing support.”
The mother also expressed concern about the attitudes of the young people involved and calling on schools and parents to recognise the consequences of exposing children to hatred.
She added: “I also find it deeply worrying that young people in this country can harbour this much hatred. Where are they learning it? What does that mean for the future of our children?
“I really hope the theatre takes this seriously and that the globe is restored to its original state, with Israel on it. I also hope that schools and parents across the country understand that the language children are hearing and the hatred they are being exposed to have consequences. For Jewish and Israeli families living in Britain, this is no longer some distant political debate. It is affecting our everyday lives.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The Met has received an online report relating to an antisemitic incident that occurred in Portugal Street, WC2 on the evening of Sunday, 22 November. Officers have since liaised with the victim and will speak to her to obtain a formal statement as part of the investigation.
“Hate crime in all its forms remains a priority for the Met. The force does not tolerate antisemitism and responds robustly to offences.”
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