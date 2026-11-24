Ban on Jews advising archbishop appointments set to be repealed
Legislation passed unopposed by the House of Lords will also lift restrictions on Roman Catholic prime ministers
Legislation ending a centuries-long ban on Jewish and Catholic prime ministers advising on senior church appointments is poised to become law.
The Church Appointments (Repeal of Discriminatory Provision) Bill was passed unopposed by the House of Lords at third reading on Monday.
It will end Reformation-era laws stopping Andy Burnham – who is a Catholic – from carrying out duties as Prime Minister regarding advising the King on appointing Church of England archbishops.
The Bill will now go forward to receive royal assent.
Since the establishment of the Church of England in the 16th century, bishops and archbishops have been appointed by the monarch as the Supreme Governor.
The Prime Minister has the right to advise the King on appointments, but Mr Burnham’s Catholicism prohibits him from doing so.
During the second reading of the Bill earlier this month, Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon said: “It does not reopen wider questions about establishment, nor does it alter the constitutional relationship between the Crown, the Government, and the Church of England.
“The Bill proceeds instead from a simple proposition that where the Prime Minister has a constitutional role in advising the sovereign, the law should not single out Roman Catholic and Jewish people alone and prevent them from undertaking that role.”
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