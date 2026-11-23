Taking action, challenging prejudice and changing perceptions were the positive and empowering messages from Uncancelled II: the Friends in the Arts conference, where speakers offered practical solutions to tackling antisemitism and encouraged the 130 attendees to fight back with confidence, creativity and the law.

Former director of the National Holocaust Museum, Marc Cave, was among those determined to change the narrative.

“Victimhood and appeasement do not work,” he advised, “We have to move away from that. Nor does calling it antisemitism achieve anything. In the UK 68% of people don’t even know what the word means. Antisemitism is racism and that is what we should be calling it, because people understand racism and they know that it is wrong.

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“We are fighting a cultural war, and this is a tug of war with one side pulling harder than the other. Unfortunately, Jews are at the front of the war but there is so much dissatisfaction in the country, that it is not just about us.

“One way to deal with it is by using satire. Jews are good at satire, and we should be ridiculing the racists, show them up for what they are.

“And we need to inform. To let non-Jewish people know that in synagogues every week we pray for the welfare of the Royal Family. There is no other religion, not even the Church of England, that does that. And we have been doing it since King Charles II reign in 1682.

“Let people know that when Jewish refugees came to the UK in the last century, everyone was issued with a booklet from the Association of Jewish Refugees telling them how to behave and be part of the community. To assimilate, to speak in English, to be polite, to say please and thank you, and to follow the mores and customs of the country.”

Kings Counsel barrister Adam Wagner spoke positively about the ways in which the law can protect people from antisemitism. Simply put, legally, people have rights under the law. The law is good for Jews because they are protected in two ways under the Equality Act both as a race and as a religion.

“Then there is discrimination. There are two types, both are illegal. Direct discrimination when someone is openly discriminated against. And there is indirect discrimination, which is when someone does something that doesn’t sound discriminatory but actual is, for example only having rehearsals on a Saturday, or everyone going on a staff outing to Pro-Palestine rally. “

He explained that any harassment that violates dignity, or that creates an offensive environment, can be punished, and this applies not just to employees but also to service providers.

Adam advised anyone experiencing problems to make sure to keep records of conversations and emails and create a personal electronic file in case messages are deleted.

“In theory you can go to your union, although I know this is not always realistic in practice. But another thing worth doing is to look at your household insurance, this often covers legal cases. And there is also a large network of lawyers who are prepared to help,” he advised, “and these can be accessed through the conference organisers FITA.”

And to underwrite the extremes of antisemitism in the UK, BAFTA, Emmy and Oscar winning former BBC journalist Lucie Kon, sporting a T-shirt saying “I love being Jewish 10x more than anyone hates me for it” spoke about her harrowing experiences, the extent of which only came to light when she won a landmark court case.

Comedian Philip Simon, who was cancelled at Edinburgh Fringe, shared that he subsequently lost bookings and gigs, but how it has just made him all the more determined not to be intimidated. And Israeli-born UK musician, Itay Kashti, spoke about the day last year that he was kidnapped, playing the song Hold On For Tomorrow composed after his ordeal.

By the end of the afternoon the message was loud and clear, that antisemitism, a term invented by an antisemitic German, Wilhelm Marr, should be called out for what it is, namely racism. That complacency is not the answer, it is about tackling the issue head on and educating, action and seeking legal redress to prevent it from becoming an acceptable form of prejudice.