A pro-Palestinian activist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after orchestrating a string of attacks on commercial and media targets in Norwich.

Martha Goddard, 50, was found guilty of six counts of criminal damage and one count of making an explosive substance following a 12-day trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Her actions, which took place between March and July 2025, involved the use of homemade incendiary devices and the display of activist posters at sites including McDonald’s, Starbucks, and a BBC office.

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The court was told that Goddard targeted these locations in protest of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, leaving slogans such as “Stop Bombing Gaza” and labelling the BBC “cowards” for its coverage of the situation.

Prosecutor Fiona Robertson described how devices filled with thermite—a pyrotechnic chemical compound—were set off, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said Goddard had “attempted to disguise her identity” and that her attacks were “clearly planned and premeditated.”

The judge also noted that evidence suggested Goddard was preparing for an even larger campaign, although there was no intention to cause harm to individuals.

“I have no hesitation in concluding that she would have used the material found in her home for unlawful purposes to cause damage,” Justice McGowan told the court. She added that Goddard’s actions were intended to influence government policy “in pursuit of an ideological cause.”

While the total financial damage, estimated at £7,000, did not meet the threshold for sentencing under the Terrorism Act, the judge emphasized the seriousness of Goddard’s intent and behaviour.

She also acknowledged that Goddard has “mental health difficulties” and had displayed “obsessive behaviour” but refused to cooperate with court-appointed reports and did not give evidence during the trial.

Mrs Justice McGowan concluded: “She is perfectly entitled to hold those beliefs, to share them and, within lawful boundaries, protest in support of them. But these actions went beyond lawful protest.”

The charges relating to the possession and use of thermite and black powder covered incidents between January and November of last year.