The Windermere survivor, who trained under Anna Freud, was awarded an MBE earlier this year for her remarkable work

Holocaust survivor Lydia Tischler MBE, who survived Auschwitz and went on to become a leading child psychotherapist, has died aged 97.

The Czech-born survivor, who lived in Highgate, north London, died on Thursday 19 November, just months after receiving an MBE for her work in Holocaust remembrance and child psychology.

Tischler was among the Jewish children brought to Britain after the Second World War as part of the group known as the Windermere children.

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Born in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, in 1929, she spent two years in the Theresienstadt ghetto before volunteering to accompany her mother and sister on a transport to Auschwitz.

Her mother was murdered in the gas chambers, while Tischler and her sister Rutka survived and were sent to a forced labour camp.

After returning to Theresienstadt, she began caring for orphaned children, an experience that helped shape her future career.

Following liberation in 1945, she arrived in Britain through the Windermere rehabilitation programme and was reunited with her father.

She went on to train under renowned psychoanalyst Anna Freud and spent 23 years working at the Cassel Hospital, helping children experiencing psychological difficulties.

Tischler later returned to her native Czechia to establish a training programme for child psychotherapists, an achievement she considered among the proudest of her life.

Despite her advancing age, she continued working until the final months of her life.

Her experiences were recorded in Freud, Hitler and Me, published in January 2025, through The Fed’s My Voice project, which preserves the life stories of Holocaust survivors.

In a film produced by The Fed last year, Tischler warned that “fear and hatred of the ‘other’, of people who are not like us and who we imagine threaten our identity, is what allows something like the Holocaust to happen.”

Paying tribute, Michael Newman OBE, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), said: “Lydia Tischler’s life was one of extraordinary courage and achievement. Having endured unimaginable persecution and the loss of her mother during the Holocaust, she came to Britain as a teenage refugee and went on to transform her experiences into a lifetime of service to others.

“Her pioneering contribution to child psychotherapy, both in Britain and in her native Czechia, is a remarkable legacy.”

Dr Bea Lewkowicz OBE, who interviewed Tischler in March this year for the AJR’s Refugee Voices Testimony Archive, said: “Interviewing Lydia was an immense privilege. I was struck by her remarkable memory, intellectual clarity, humour and her extraordinary capacity to reflect on a life shaped by both profound loss and exceptional achievement.

“She spoke with particular pride about returning to Czechia to train a new generation of child psychotherapists. Despite everything she had endured, she had found a way to give something back to the country of her birth.”

Recalling Tischler’s message to future generations, Lewkowicz added: “When I asked what message she wished to leave for future generations, her response was characteristically profound: ‘Don’t project your hostility into the other. Take responsibility for it and don’t act on it.’”

The Fed’s My Voice project also paid tribute to Tischler, remembering her as a woman with “a sharp mind, ever-present wit and a determination to tell her Holocaust story so that people would understand the psychological mechanisms that could make such horrors happen.”

The organisation added: “Lydia will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.”

Reflecting on growing older, Tischler once said: “I prefer my legs are weak and my mind is sharp. I can get walking sticks for my legs, not for my mind!”

Further tributes are expected to follow.