Nearly 150 names have already been put forward, with readers now given until 11 December to nominate community leaders

Jewish News extends 40 Under 40 deadline after flood of nominations

Jewish News has extended the deadline for its 40 Under 40 initiative to 11 December following an enthusiastic response from readers, with nearly 150 nominations already received.

The search, launched in partnership with the Wohl Legacy, aims to recognise 40 people under the age of 40 who are making a difference to British Jewish life.

Nominations will now remain open until Friday 11 December, giving readers an extra three weeks to recognise those helping shape the community’s future.

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The initiative is open to people from across the Jewish community, including charity workers, volunteers, trustees, campaigners, philanthropists and those making an impact in education, culture and the fight against antisemitism.

Nominees must not have turned 40 by the closing date, and candidates from all religious and political backgrounds are welcome.

It is the first time Jewish News has compiled a 40 Under 40 list focused on communal leadership since before the Covid pandemic.

An independent judging panel, chaired by public affairs consultant Andrew Gilbert, will select the final 40, with the names revealed in spring 2027.

Gilbert previously urged readers not to assume their chosen candidate had already been nominated.

“If you think or know people who should be on the list, don’t rely on others please nominate them,” he said.

Jewish News co-publishers Richard Ferrer and Justin Cohen said: “We want to celebrate those shining lights and encourage others to pick up the baton too.”

Wohl Legacy chairman Professor David Latchman said: “At a time when strong, thoughtful and values-driven leadership is especially needed, it is vital that those making a meaningful contribution to communal life are recognised and encouraged to step forward.”

The successful nominees will also be invited to a special reception celebrating their achievements.

The judging panel:

Adam Rose, solicitor, trustee of UJS and the Jewish Youth Fund, former trustee of Masorti Judaism and former chair of SACSJ.

Alan Mendoza, founder and executive director of the Henry Jackson Society and president of JNF UK.

Amanda Bowman, co-chair of London Jewish Forum and a CSR and employee engagement consultant.

Andrew Gilbert, chair of the European Board of Global Jewry, CEO of Cohesion Chemistry and chair of Jewish News’ 40 Under 40.

Ashley Lerner, CEO of Maccabi GB.

Avi Lazarus, CEO of Kehillas Federation, an organisation with 45 member synagogues, a burial society, Beth Din and kashrut licensing authority.

Ben Crowne, treasurer of the Board of Deputies and the Bevis Marks Foundation.

Councillor Dean Cohen MBE, entrepreneur, Barnet Conservative councillor and founder of the Jewish Conservative Alliance.

Dan Sacker, strategic communications consultant, former adviser to Rabbi Sacks zt”l and trustee of the Rabbi Sacks Legacy.

Daniel Carmel Brown, CEO of Jewish Care, Europe’s largest Jewish not-for-profit organisation, and a previous 40 Under 40 honouree.

Daniel Grabiner, former UJS president, now a trustee, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

David Dangoor CBE DL, former IBM systems engineer with 50 years in the family property business, who believes a strong Jewish community is one of the most important legacies we can leave the next generation.

David Davidi Brown, CEO of New Israel Fund UK, with many years’ experience supporting younger leadership across the community.

David Ereira, founder of Ereira Mendoza, non-executive director at Dooa Capital, chair of JPR and life president of Norwood.

Dr Benjamin Ellis MBE, chair of trustees at Limmud, former chair and co-founding trustee of KeshetUK, and consultant rheumatologist at Imperial College Healthcare.

Dr Susan Siegel, Chair, Jewish Council of Scotland; Chair, Garnethill Synagogue and Honorary Secretary CCJ UK; international project manager in banking and manufacturing

Elizabeth Harris Sawczenko, interfaith advisor, Vice President of the Council of the Christians and Jews; trustee of the New Israel Fund

Gavin Stollar OBE, honorary chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel and a global corporate strategist specialising in real estate and infrastructure.

Gemma Lyons, former investment banker and macroeconomics teacher; manages an investment portfolio and serves as a trustee of Jewish Care and the National Holocaust Museum

Gideon Falter, chief executive, Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Hannah Weisfeld, executive director, Yachad.

Helen Lewis, chair of Leeds Jewish Welfare Board, director of Leeds Kosher Kitchen CIC and recently retired NHS director in Leeds.

Jo Greenaway, rabbanit, former CEO of LSJS and host of the Women’s Gallery podcast.

Jo Grose, currently CEO of the United Synagogue and becomes co-CEO of the Wohl Legacy in 2027

Jo Rosenfelder, a lawyer; co-founded Etgar and has extensive trustee/advisor experience, including at Tzedek UJS, LSJS and the JLC

Justin Cohen MBE, co-publisher and news editor of Jewish News.

Karen Kaufman, vice-chair of New Israel Fund UK, a former journalist, head of comms at the British Embassy in Israel and advisor to Tony Blair. Now Chief Engagement Officer at The Conduit

Leo Pearlman, co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment and non-executive director of Sunderland Football Club.

Lisa Wimborne, CEO of Jewish Blind & Disabled; former member of the Senior Leadership Team at Jewish Care; founding governor of JCoSS

Louise Jacobs, associate of Pelham Street, trustee of Saracens Multi Academy Trust and the Chelsea Football Club Foundation, and vice-chair of the Jewish Leadership Council.

Mandie Winston, chief executive of UJIA.

Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region.

Mekella Broomberg, programme lead across RHS Gardens. Currently guest curator at National Centre for Writing; co-producer of Wingate Literary Prize

Mervyn Kaye, CEO of the Union of Jewish Students and a youth leader with extensive national and international experience.

Michael Livingston OBE, director of major sporting projects and senior faith and belief champion at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and senior sponsor of the Cross-Government Network for Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration.

Michal Noe, trustee of the Family Fund and One Great Day.

Naomi Dickson, chief executive, Norwood; an experienced charity leader with expertise in organisational growth, inclusion and community services.

Neil Martin CBE, chief executive of JLGB, chair of Yom HaShoah UK and the Interfaith Youth Trust, trustee of the Youth United Foundation and third-ranked honouree in Jewish News’ 2015 40 Under 40.

Nicky Goldman, chief executive of the Jewish Volunteering Network.

Nivi Feldman, former UK Hostages and Missing Families Forum leader, community strategist and advocate.

Noeleen Cohen, chair of Movement for Progressive Judaism and chair of the New Israel Fund.

Odelia Haroush, a founder of and CEO of SERET, the Israeli film & TV festival

Pam Goldsmith, joint chief executive of the Wohl Legacy.

Professor David Latchman CBE, vice-chancellor of the University of London and chairman of the Wohl Legacy.

Rabbi Dovid Lichtig, chief executive of Interlink Foundation, working with Jewish organisations on charity support, policy, advocacy and strengthening communities.

Rabbi Miriam Berger, founder director, Wellspring, (a community mikveh set within a centre of well-being); Emerita Rabbi Finchley Reform Synagogue

Rabbi Miriam Lorie, Rabbi at Kehillat Nashira, Borehamwood; JOFA UK rabbinic scholar; hospital chaplain and BBC Radio 2 contributor

Rabbi Professor Deborah Kahn Harris, principal of Leo Baeck and professor of Hebrew Bible.

Ray Simonson MBE, chief executive of JW3 and a communal charity trustee.

Richard Ferrer, editor of Jewish News.

Ruth Jacobs, Chair, West Midlands Jewish Rep Council

Sam Clifford, CEO of Jewish Women’s Aid, who has worked in the Jewish community for more than 20 years.

Sarah Sackman MP, MP for Finchley and Golders Green and a champion of current and future Jewish leaders.

Saul Taylor, president of the United Synagogue and managing director of Dalkeith Brokerage Ltd.

Sharon Radley, director of education at PaJeS.

Shelley Marsh, advisor to The Children’s Aid Committee Charitable Fund – investing in Jewish youth and Director of Collaborative Leadership at UJIA.

Sophie Dunoff, CEO, University Jewish Chaplaincy

Stuart Roden, financier and active philanthropist supporting a broad range of causes, including many within the Jewish community.

Victoria Portnoi, formerly a successful TV career before accepting role of CEO at Chai Cancer Care

Nomination form: