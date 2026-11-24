British-Israeli Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2023, is in the UK for a series of speaking engagements

Two synagogues have cancelled speaking engagements by British-Israeli Rabbi Leo Dee amid concerns over the tone of his recent public remarks, Jewish News understands.

Dee, whose wife and two of his daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists in April 2023, arrived in the UK last Thursday for a series of around 10 speaking engagements and media interviews.

The synagogue events had been arranged on the understanding that Dee would speak about the devastating impact of the terror attack on his family. However, a video recording in which the rabbi is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks about the situation in Gaza recently came to light, prompting a reconsideration of the bookings.

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Jewish News understands that a separate communal organisation has also cancelled a planned appearance by Dee after becoming aware of the recording.

Concerns have been raised over Dee’s repeated comparisons between contemporary events and the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany, particularly in his criticism of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain and the government’s foreign policy towards Israel.

Two years ago, Dee argued that contemporary anti-Israel hostility is “more frightening than that of early Nazism” because it has spread globally rather than remaining confined to Germany and Austria. He urged Diaspora Jews to move to Israel.

He has also likened UK recognition of a Palestinian state to Neville Chamberlain’s 1938 appeasement of Nazi Germany and compared pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain to Hitler Youth marches.

Ticket holders were informed by email that the events would no longer take place and that their payments would be refunded.

Despite the cancellations, Dee has given an interview to The Telegraph and is expected to feature in next weekend’s Sunday Times.

In his Telegraph interview, Dee revealed that he had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the Palestinian Authority (PA) over the murders of his wife and daughters.

On 7 April 2023, Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina were ambushed while travelling to Tiberias to celebrate the second half of Passover with relatives from overseas. Maia and Rina were killed, while Lucy was critically wounded and later died.

Dee has urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to halt British aid to the PA, arguing that UK taxpayers should not fund an authority accused of paying stipends to convicted terrorists and their families.

The Foreign Office said UK aid to the PA, totalling at least £10 million in 2026, goes towards government reforms and health workers’ salaries under “robust controls.” It added that it condemns terror-related payments and welcomes PA audits to prove the practice has ended.

Asked about the decision to cancel the two synagogue appearances, a spokeswoman for Dee told Jewish News he would not be commenting.