Abdulqadir Ali, 39, was due in court today accused of two racially aggravated assaults

A man has been charged with two racially aggravated assaults after footage emerged appearing to show a man shouting “Kill all Jews” and kicking a Jewish teenage girl in Stamford Hill.

Abdulqadir Ali, 39, was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 November, charged with one count of racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of racially aggravated common assault.

The girl and a man in his 30s suffered minor injuries during the incident on Amhurst Park at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 24 November. Neither required hospital treatment.

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Footage circulating on social media shows a man wearing a baseball cap shouting as he walks along the street before appearing to kick the girl, who runs away.

Ali was arrested at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police initially said: “This incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and are reviewing relevant video and CCTV footage, victim statements and witness accounts.”

Confirming the charges on Thursday, a police spokesperson added: “Local officers continue to conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) condemned the incident and praised the swift response of Shomrim volunteers and police.

A CST statement said: “We are aware of this appalling incident in Stamford Hill and we commend Shomrim and the police for their swift action that led to an arrest. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police and CST.”

Levi Schapiro, who leads Stamford Hill’s Jewish Community Council, described the incident as “sickening”.

Writing on X, he said: “The almost daily occurrence in my community here in Stamford Hill, where young Jewish children, both boys and girls, have to fear for their lives as they walk home from school, terrified of being attacked, assaulted and targeted by radical Jew-haters.”

Anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting CAD 6173/24NOV26.