Thames Valley Police has launched a dedicated 18-officer team to protect Jewish communities, backed by more than £5.1 million in government funding.

The new Community Protection Team (CPT), unveiled on Wednesday at Oxford Jewish Congregation, will operate across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire, with funding secured until March 2029.

Addressing police officers and Jewish community representatives at the launch, Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said all 18 officers had been recruited, with those yet to take up their posts expected to join in the coming months.

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The team will have access to firearms officers, specialist search teams, drones and counter-terrorism resources, alongside its own dedicated investigative capabilities.

Speaking to Jewish News, Bunt said: “There is a very acute need for the Jewish community at the moment.”

He explained that the decision to establish the team was not prompted by a specific local incident, but by rising antisemitism nationally, the size of the region’s Jewish population and its proximity to large Jewish communities in London and Hertfordshire.

The region’s Jewish population is largely concentrated in Maidenhead, Milton Keynes and Oxford.

Among those welcoming the initiative was Oxford Rabbi Eli Brackman, who revealed to Jewish News that he had been attacked in the street just five days earlier.

Describing the new team as “excellent and really important”, Brackman said he had personally been a target of antisemitism for several years.

Asked about antisemitic incidents within the local community, he said: “Unfortunately, it’s a frequent phenomenon.”

Brackman praised officers for meeting members of the Jewish community personally and explaining how the specialist team would work alongside existing policing and the Community Security Trust (CST).

“I can imagine there’ll be a huge difference in the safety of the community and how they feel,” he said.

“That’s really important for members of the community to feel safe going to the synagogue, going to Jewish events, indoors and outdoors, and having this additional layer of protection.”

During his speech, Bunt acknowledged that tensions linked to international events could be amplified on university campuses.

Speaking to Jewish News afterwards, he raised concerns that antisemitic incidents involving students were going unreported, recognising the additional challenges facing young Jewish people living away from home.

“The CPT will be working within the universities. So hopefully that will give confidence to the students to be able to report things,” he said.

Bunt stressed that police wanted to hear about every incident, explaining that reports were essential to building an intelligence picture, investigating offences and supporting victims.

He said the dedicated team would enable police to respond more quickly, with officers who understood Jewish communal life and the complexities of identifying antisemitic hate crime.

Inspector Rob Duffy, who leads the team, explained at the launch that its work would extend far beyond uniformed patrols outside synagogues.

“Sometimes you’ll see highly visible activity. Sometimes you won’t,” he said.

The team will combine high-visibility patrols with plain-clothes policing, CCTV monitoring, intelligence gathering and dedicated investigations into antisemitic offences.

Officers will also use Project Servator, a policing initiative involving unpredictable deployments of specially trained officers to detect and disrupt criminal activity, including terrorism.

Preparations are already underway to protect Jewish communities during Chanukah, following policing operations over the High Holy Days.

Duffy said the team’s success would be measured not simply by the number of deployments, but by the confidence of Jewish communities, the relationships officers build and their ability to prevent harm.

Speaking at the launch, CST director of operations Danny Sherman urged Jewish people to report antisemitism and suspicious activity, however insignificant it might seem.

“You do not need to know whether what you have seen is part of something more serious,” he said.

“What seems like a small detail may be the missing part of a much bigger picture.”

Sherman stressed that effective protection depended on officers understanding the communities they serve, with closer cooperation between police and CST enabling faster responses, better intelligence sharing and stronger support for victims.

“This work could not be more important or timely,” he said.

Asked by Jewish News why dedicated resources were being allocated specifically to the Jewish community, Bunt said the move reflected the particular security threats and rising levels of hate crime facing British Jews.

He stressed that the additional resources would not come at the expense of other faith communities, adding that Thames Valley Police had tripled its number of neighbourhood officers over the past three years.

Should other communities face threats requiring dedicated resources, he said, the force would consider providing similar support.

“Sometimes you have to do things differently and provide that additional support,” he said.

Sarah Montagu, of Oxford Jewish Congregation, welcomed the initiative, saying: “Each member of the team brings expertise and a level of care that is palpable.”

The launch comes after CST recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents across the UK in the first six months of 2026, a 21 percent increase on the same period last year and the second-highest figure for the first half of any year since monitoring began in 1984.

CST director of policy Dave Rich said: “At a time of record levels of antisemitism and serious threats to Jewish communities, this additional policing is both welcome and necessary.”

Chief Superintendent Owen Renowden, the National Police Chiefs’ Council hate crime coordinator, said: “Jewish communities have been clear that reassurance alone is not enough. People want to know that policing is listening, understands the impact that antisemitism has on their daily lives, and is taking practical steps to keep them safe.”

Crime and policing minister Sarah Jones said: “We will do everything in our power to tackle the scourge of antisemitism. Jews across our country should be able to live, worship and go about their daily lives in safety.”

She added that the government was funding antisemitism training for all frontline police officers in England and Wales.