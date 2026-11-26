Legal watchdog to consider further action against Forz Khan after senior Tories challenge his four-month suspension

The head of the Bar Standards Board (BSB) has questioned why a barrister who called for the global eradication of “Zios” was suspended for just four months.

Professor Chris Bones, chairman of the regulator, said he wanted to understand why Forz Khan had received “such an apparently lenient sanction” before deciding whether to take further action.

His comments follow an intervention last week by shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy and shadow attorney general Lord Wolfson of Tredegar KC, who accused the BSB of failing to tackle anti-Jewish racism.

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In a letter to the pair, reported by the Law Society Gazette, Bones said: “You will not be surprised that both the director general of the BSB and myself are also keen to understand more about why such an apparently lenient sanction was applied in this case.

“However, we need first to know the tribunal’s reasoning before considering what further action the BSB might wish to take.”

The regulator is still waiting for the independent disciplinary tribunal to publish its reasons for the four-month suspension.

Timothy has since renewed his call on the BSB to appeal the decision.

As previously reported by Jewish News, Khan, who has been a barrister since 1988, was found guilty of two charges of professional misconduct over LinkedIn posts published in March and April 2025.

His posts included calls for “a complete global cleansing” and references to a “final solution” to Israel. In another, he wrote: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber”.

Khan was also ordered to pay £2,880 in costs.

Timothy and Wolfson described his punishment as “shockingly lenient,” questioning whether a barrister who had targeted another racial group in similar terms would have received the same sanction.

The BSB previously told Jewish News: “There is no place in our society for the comments made by Mr Khan.”

It confirmed it had the power to appeal the tribunal’s decision. Bones has now pledged to deal with the matter “swiftly and appropriately” once the full ruling is available.

The regulator has yet to announce whether it will appeal.