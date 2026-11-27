As reporting restrictions are lifted, Jewish News speaks to two women who say they were also victims of the convicted sex offender

Two women who say they were victims of convicted sex offender Rabbi Chaim Halpern have given moving statements to Jewish News, as it emerged that police had applied for a sexual risk order against him two years ago, based on statements by at least six women.

This week reporting restrictions were lifted, enabling Jewish News — which unsuccessfully contested the restrictions at the time — to publish the fact that police had applied for the order — known as an SRO — because they believed that their interviewees were vulnerable and had given “full and vivid evidence of sexual abuse”.

The allegations of only one of the women interviewed by police were brought to trial at Harrow Crown Court, earlier this month. Although a date has been set for a hearing on the SRO early next year, it may not go ahead depending on what sentence is handed down to Halpern on 12 January 2027.

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The reporting restrictions were put in place because the court accepted that revealing the police’s application could prejudice the outcome of the forthcoming criminal trial.

On Thursday, as the fallout from Halpern’s conviction continued to be the subject of fierce and anguished debate in London’s strictly-Orthodox community, two women spoke to Jewish News on condition of anonymity.

Speaking about his conviction, the first woman said: “I feel an enormous sense of relief and comfort knowing that the incredibly courageous woman who brought Chaim Halpern to trial has been believed, heard and finally given the validation she deserves.

“However, for those of us whose experiences go back many years, this conviction brings many mixed emotions. While I am grateful that justice has been served in her case, for me, personally, there is still no real sense of closure. Sadly, given the historical nature of my own case, I understand that it is unlikely ever to reach a courtroom.

“There is a particular pain in knowing that you may never have your own moment of justice, no matter how many years you have carried the weight of what happened.

I find myself in a community I don’t feel seen and safe in… because their Torah, their spoken and unspoken rules, their ethics and morals are greatly lacking in accordance with my Torah

“I hope this conviction goes some way towards acknowledging the suffering of those of us who have lived with that pain for decades, even if we may never receive the closure we so desperately deserve”.

Asked about Halpern’s behaviour post-conviction, she said she felt “let down and angry, [with a feeling of] disbelief that people in our community who classify themselves as holier than thou would be so delusional.”

The second woman told JN: “I find myself in a community I don’t feel seen and safe in… because their Torah, their spoken and unspoken rules, their ethics and morals are greatly lacking in accordance with my Torah, my spoken and unspoken rules my ethics and morals. Yet I belong to this community and rely on their generous chessed [lovingkindness or benevolence].

“I arrived, a stranger, the community helped me and helps me still, daily. But this lack of organised response from the rabbis, charitable trusts, community organisations already in place, who were too quiet until now… [and] are still not responding: it’s disappointing, alarming, and nobody knows what comes next and what we need to heal.”

She said that she had not been prepared for Halpern’s conviction, but wondered if further accusations might now be anticipated. “They [the police] know many Halpern victims by name and once the court case became public news, other victims may want to come forward”, either once again or for the first time.

This woman deplored “threats, and curses, even to ‘big rabbis’” made to those “who were speaking badly of ‘Gadol [great] Chaim Halpern”. She observed: “Mysteriously, no rabbi holy enough can see it. But they are holy enough to declare Halpern innocent. And holy enough that their curses work.”