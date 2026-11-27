University staff report abuse from colleagues, fears of career damage and a lack of support from their union

Jewish academics are considering walking away from British universities after facing antisemitic abuse from their own colleagues, with one told it was a shame the Nazis had not finished the job.

A survey of 106 Jewish academics found that 45 percent were considering leaving their current jobs or UK academia altogether because of antisemitism.

The research, published on Friday by the Intra-Communal Professional Group (ICPG), revealed that 69 percent had experienced antisemitism at work, while 42 percent had encountered it from fellow academics.

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One participant recalled a colleague saying: “It’s a shame the Nazis didn’t finish the job.”

Another described a colleague going “on a tirade” about how “we all know who really controls these companies and who controls these wars”.

The report also exposed the extent to which Jewish academics feel unable to speak freely at work. More than two-thirds (68 percent) had avoided certain conversations with colleagues for fear of repercussions, while 37 percent felt unable to discuss certain subjects freely in their teaching.

Almost one in five (19 percent) reported being excluded from professional networks and collaborations.

Professor Brad Blitz, president of the ICPG, said: “Jewish academics are telling us that antisemitism has become part of their working lives, and that too often it comes from the people they work alongside. When nearly half are thinking about leaving, UK higher education stands to lose teachers and researchers it cannot afford to lose.”

Nearly half of those surveyed (49 percent) believed reporting antisemitism would damage their careers, while 64 percent felt universities did not take complaints seriously.

Confidence in the University and College Union (UCU) was even lower. Some 83 percent said the union did not take antisemitism seriously, while 53 percent had left their union or scaled back their involvement.

Former education secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan said: “It is horrifying that the perpetrators in almost half of the cases are colleagues. Time for warm words is over. The scourge of anti-Jewish racism on our campuses has gone on for too long.”

Responding to the findings on X, Conservative MP Laura Trott said: “This is deeply depressing and exactly why I’ve been calling on the Government to do a review into antisemitism at our universities. This vile abuse should not have to be tolerated, we can and must do more to come down hard.”

The ICPG is calling on the government to commission an independent review of antisemitism in higher education by the end of March 2027.

It also wants the Equality and Human Rights Commission to consider an investigation into whether the UCU has met its legal obligations to Jewish members, and the Office for Students to take action against universities failing to tackle antisemitic harassment.

The survey was conducted between July and October this year, with more than two-thirds of respondents holding senior academic positions. Participants were drawn from the ICPG’s own membership and were self-selecting, meaning the findings cannot be taken as representative of all Jewish university staff in Britain.