Government adviser warns Jewish employees should not have to justify their views on Israel in the workplace

Lord Mann urges BBC staff ‘suffering in silence’ to come forward over antisemitism

Lord Mann has appealed to current and former BBC workers to come forward with their experiences of antisemitism, saying Jewish staff have been left feeling too intimidated to speak out.

Addressing Manchester’s Jewish community on Thursday evening, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism vowed to challenge the broadcaster over its treatment of Jewish employees.

His appeal came soon after he announced an independent investigation into allegations of a hostile working environment for Jews at the BBC.

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Mann urged anyone who had worked for the corporation, either directly or indirectly, to contact him, regardless of their political views.

“What I am repeatedly hearing is people feel cowed and intimidated and frightened, and stay silent and suffer in silence,” he said.

“I think I can give a voice, and it will be an accurate voice.”

Warning that the broadcaster must address the concerns of Jewish staff, he added: “If they want to fight on it, they’ll have to have a fight on it.”

Mann was speaking in conversation with Mark Adlestone, chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region (JRC), at an event jointly hosted by the JRC and Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) on 26 November.

Following the event, the JRC thanked Mann for his work tackling antisemitism, saying he “has been a tremendous friend to our community, devoting so much of his career to confronting antisemitism and standing up for Jewish people.”

Mann said Jewish employees should not be expected to explain their views on Israel to colleagues, describing such questioning as being at the core of the BBC’s problem.

“Why should you be challenged on that in your workplace? That’s what’s not acceptable.”

He added: “This isn’t special treatment. This isn’t prioritising you. It’s about normality.”

Speaking earlier on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mann guaranteed anonymity to those who contacted him and said he intended to present his findings to the BBC and government before Easter.

He said previous attempts by the corporation to address concerns raised by Jewish employees had failed.

Earlier this month, BBC deputy director general Rhodri Talfan Davies dismissed the need for an independent inquiry, telling members of the Broadcasting Press Guild that he did not believe there was institutional discrimination at the corporation, according to the Guardian.

Mann’s announcement came a day after the BBC admitted to Jewish News that it had breached its editorial guidelines after a reporter wore a Palestinian flag badge on air.

Last month, former BBC commissioning editor Lucie Kon revealed she had received a £400,000 payout after raising concerns about antisemitism. The corporation did not uphold her allegations of antisemitism but acknowledged shortcomings in its treatment of her.

Responding to Mann’s investigation, the BBC said it takes allegations of discrimination extremely seriously, has introduced compulsory antisemitism training for all staff and encourages employees to report concerns.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it would carefully consider Mann’s findings, while the Board of Deputies welcomed the investigation.

At Thursday’s event, Mann insisted his intervention was intended to strengthen the BBC, not undermine it.

“It’s 100 percent totally pro BBC,” he said.

He warned against allowing Jewish employees to feel like second-class citizens within one of Britain’s major institutions.

“That is not the British way. It’s not the democratic way, it’s not the acceptable way.”