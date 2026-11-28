Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has repeatedly declined to condemn banners reading “Zionism Is Racism” that were displayed by activists at a demonstration he attended in Glasgow on Saturday.

Footage from the same demonstration, advertised as a St Andrew Day anti-racism gathering, showed a group of activists holding a banner that read, “Zionism is racism: Free Palestine,” and chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, Zionists not welcome here.”

Swinney, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), was asked three times about the banners in a TV interview at the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) Anti-Racism and Anti-Fascism march.

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Swinney said the demonstration was “important” because it showed that “we have safe and inclusive communities for all in Scotland”. Scottish Press Association reporter Craig Meighan then said the words “Zionism Is Racism” on a large banner directly behind Swinney “muddied the waters of your message.”

When Meighan pressed him again about the banner “in the shots right behind you”, Swinney replied: “As First Minister, I want to make it clear that I’m working hard to bring communities together, to stand up to the far right and make sure we’ve got safe and inclusive communities in Scotland.”

Meighan persisted, suggesting Swinney must be “disappointed” by the banners equating Zionism with racism. Swinney replied: “I can’t associate myself with absolutely every word said by every single banner.”

Asked once more for his thoughts on the banners, Swinney said: “I’m working to create cohesive communities.”

Swinney’s comments on Saturday came just 24 hours after he appeared to back activists who picketed Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in Glasgow last Sunday evening.

The activists were protesting claims that the organisation Shivat Zion was encouraging British Jews to move to illegal settlements in the West Bank. Organisers of the event denied the claim.

Responding to a question from Scottish Greens co-leader and MSP Ross Greer, Swinney was asked: “Does the First Minister agree with my constituents that encouraging people in Scotland to take part in an illegal occupation is completely unacceptable?”

Swinney said he agreed that it was “unacceptable” to encourage Scots to take part in an “illegal occupation”.

He also defended the right of both the protesters and anti-Zionist Jewish counter-demonstrators to gather outside the synagogue.

He said: “I understand that Jewish community members arranged demonstrations to make their views heard, but I want to make clear that the right to peaceful protest must be expressed on all occasions, and that approach will be taken to the handling of any of these matters.”