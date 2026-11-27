Former Jewish Leadership Council chairman urges open debate on Israel’s future and rejects a unity government with Netanyahu

Sir Mick Davis: Jews should not be branded ‘self-hating’ for speaking out on Israel

Sir Mick Davis has urged Jews to speak openly about their concerns for Israel without fear of being labelled “self-hating”.

The former chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council and UJIA said some Jews were reluctant to criticise Israeli government policy publicly because they feared giving ammunition to the country’s enemies.

Speaking to David Krikler on The London Initiative’s Team Talk Israel podcast on Monday, Davis said Jews should feel confident discussing the issues they believe are vital to Israel’s future.

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“You can speak about peace, you can speak about fairness, you can speak about liberal democracy, you can speak about the things that are important for the sustainability of the Jewish people both inside Israel and the diaspora,” he said.

“And you can have these debates without being accused of being naive, stupid, or being a self-hating Jew.”

Davis, who co-founded The London Initiative in 2024, said those who hated Israel and the Jewish people did not need his words to further their agendas.

“I’m obsessed with the Jewish people. I’m obsessed with Israel, the nation-state of the Jewish people and its future. And that’s what motivates me to do what I do.”

Turning to Israel’s ongoing coalition negotiations, Davis backed the inclusion of Arab parties in a new government, provided they agreed to the principles of their coalition partners.

He dismissed the prospect of a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu as “almost a ludicrous proposition”, arguing that the next administration needed to reverse many of his government’s policies.

The businessman and former Conservative Party chief executive also warned that Israel’s military strength was masking serious economic vulnerabilities, pointing to rising defence costs, declining foreign investment and the loss of young workers moving abroad.

“Israel looks strong. It looks great. But in fact, the undercurrent is an undercurrent of weakness which has to be addressed,” he said.

While acknowledging Israel’s fears about pursuing peace with the Palestinians following 7 October, Davis argued that lasting security could not be achieved through military strength alone.

He called for a path towards Palestinian self-determination, backed by regional security guarantees, and rejected suggestions that pursuing peace was naive.

“I would rather be naive and right than naive and wrong,” he said.

Asked what one thing he would encourage listeners to do, Davis replied: “I’ve said it. Speak up and speak out.”

Listen to the full episode of The London Initiative’s Team Talk Israel podcast here.