30,000 Israelis sign up to fly home to vote in upcoming election

More than 30,000 Israelis living overseas have registered with a new initiative helping them return to Israel to vote in next month’s national election.

Most Israelis living abroad cannot vote overseas and must be physically present in Israel on election day to cast their ballot. The Institute for Policy Research estimated last year that around 630,000 Israelis are living in the diaspora.

Unlike voters in many other countries, Israelis living abroad cannot generally vote by post, proxy or at an embassy and must return to Israel to cast their ballot.

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Fly&Vote, an initiative launched by the US-based nonprofit AID Coalition, is helping Israelis abroad navigate the practical difficulties of returning home to vote.

Those who sign up are provided with information about eligibility and required documentation, help identifying available travel options and ongoing support ahead of their journey to Israel.

The initiative does not cover participants’ travel costs but has recently opened special flight options from New York and Lisbon, including reserved blocks of seats on flights to Israel.

The move follows growing demand for flights around election day, alongside disruption to existing commercial routes.

Jonathan Barsade, president and founder of AID Coalition, said: “Our mission is to turn every Israeli into an Israeli voice. We are creating practical solutions to the problems facing Israelis who want to come home and exercise their democratic right to vote. Whether the challenge is documentation, limited flight availability or sudden cancellations, we are working to find solutions and help people get to Israel.”

He added: “Democracy depends on participation. We are not here to persuade anyone how to vote. We are here to make sure that Israelis who have the right and the desire to participate are able to get there and cast their ballot.”

Demand for travel to Israel around election day has risen significantly, with flight availability tightening and prices increasing as Israelis overseas make plans to return.