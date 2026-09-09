In historic first, woman joins a Charedi list for Knesset

For the first time, a Charedi political party has featured a woman candidate for the Israeli parliament.

Dr. Nechumi Yaffe, a researcher in political psychology who grew up and was educated within the Slonim Hasidic community in Jerusalem, is joining the HaTzibur HaCharedi party and will run for the 26th Knesset on its behalf.

Founded in July 2026 ahead of October’s elections, Israel’s new strictly-Orthodox political movement is led by Beit Shemesh Deputy Mayor Moti Leitner and presents itself as a moderative alternative to the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Sephardic Shas parties.

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Its policies include educational reform and calling for those Charedi who are not studying Torah full-time to enlist with the IDF.

Over the past year, fifty year old mother of three Yaffe has worked at Harvard University as part of a research project on the Charedi sector alongside her role as a senior faculty member and researcher at Tel Aviv University.

In 2020, she was appointed special advisor on Charedi affairs to the National Security Council, where she focused extensively on poverty challenges within her community.

Following the 7 October 2023 Hamas terror attacks, she set up a Charedi emergency response centre, through which tens of thousands of volunteers provided extensive support to evacuees from the Gaza border communities and to bereaved families.

HaTzibur HaCharedi party leader Moti Leitner said: “I welcome the joining of Mrs. Dr. Nechumi Yaffe to the Knesset list of the HaTzibur HaCharedi Party. Over 30 years of an educational and academic career, Yaffe has worked to advance our Charedi brothers and sisters. Together, we will merit to sanctify God’s name.”

Times of Israel reports that The Charedi Public party is not expected to win any seats at the election as it is polling below the 3.25% electoral threshold.